10 local golfers earn all-state honors

Western High School golfer Bentley Coon hits a shot during the MHSAA Division 2 state meet earlier in the month.
By JEFF STEERS
Contributing Writer
The Jackson area has always been known as a hotbed for golfing.
Based on the number of all-state golfers, it looks like Jackson will keep that reputation for a number of years to come.
Ten golfers earned all-state honors as voted by the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association.
Western golfer Bentley Coon was named to the Super Team – considered to be the top eight golfers in the state of Michigan regardless of divisions.
Here are the local all-state golfers.
Super Team
Bentley Coon, Western, Freshman
Division 2
First Team
Andrew Boldt, Western, Junior
Clark Erwin, Marshall, Senior
Division 2
Honorable Mention
Jake Brafford, Northwest, Senior
Cody Rowe, Northwest, Senior
Division 3
First Team
Gabe Cooper, Lumen Christi, Junior
Brandon Kulka, Lumen Christi, Junior
Sam Swihart, Lumen Christi, Freshman
Division 4
First Team
Brody Baum, Springport, Junior
Lucas Schwartz, Addison, Junior