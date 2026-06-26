10 local golfers earn all-state honors

Western High School golfer Bentley Coon hits a shot during the MHSAA Division 2 state meet earlier in the month.

By JEFF STEERS

Contributing Writer

The Jackson area has always been known as a hotbed for golfing.

Based on the number of all-state golfers, it looks like Jackson will keep that reputation for a number of years to come.

Ten golfers earned all-state honors as voted by the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association.

Western golfer Bentley Coon was named to the Super Team – considered to be the top eight golfers in the state of Michigan regardless of divisions.

Here are the local all-state golfers.

Super Team

Bentley Coon, Western, Freshman

Division 2

First Team

Andrew Boldt, Western, Junior

Clark Erwin, Marshall, Senior

Division 2

Honorable Mention

Jake Brafford, Northwest, Senior

Cody Rowe, Northwest, Senior

Division 3

First Team

Gabe Cooper, Lumen Christi, Junior

Brandon Kulka, Lumen Christi, Junior

Sam Swihart, Lumen Christi, Freshman

Division 4

First Team

Brody Baum, Springport, Junior

Lucas Schwartz, Addison, Junior