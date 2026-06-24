10-year-old boy dies, brother rescued after falling into Rabbit River

The boys fell into the Rabbit River near this area of Trestle Park. Balloons are now tied to the railing in memoriam of the one who drowned. 2022 photo from Jason H on yelp.com.

By Jordan Wilcox

Assistant Publisher

A 10-year-old boy died Saturday evening after being swept beneath the waters of the Rabbit River at Trestle Park, prompting a massive four-hour search involving dozens of emergency responders from across Allegan and Ottawa Counties.

The tragedy unfolded shortly before 6:30 p.m. on June 20, when Allegan County Central Dispatch received reports that two brothers were struggling in the Rabbit River near Trestle Park, also known as Schutmaat Park, at 3501 Willyard St. in Hamilton.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, the boys are from Battle Creek and were visiting their grandparents, who live in the Hamilton area. Investigators believe the brothers had been fishing along the river before entering the water.

A bystander who witnessed the boys in distress immediately jumped into the river attempting to save them. The man successfully brought one of the brothers to shore but lost sight of the second child, who disappeared beneath the surface and did not re-emerge.

Deputies later said the boy who died was unable to swim. His brother, who was rescued from the river, was transported for medical treatment and has since been released from the hospital.

Emergency responders were dispatched at approximately 6:28 p.m. after a caller reported that one child was underwater while another had reached shore. Hamilton firefighters arrived on scene by 6:34 p.m. and established command as search efforts began along the riverbanks and in the water.

Initial reports indicated the missing child had last been seen near the boardwalk before being carried downstream toward the M-40 bridge and waterfall area. The section of the river where the boys entered the water is known for swift-moving currents, particularly near the falls and dam, and conditions have been made more hazardous by recent rainfall.

By 6:45 p.m., responders had identified the missing child as a 10-year-old boy wearing neon yellow shorts and no shirt. Firefighters and rescuers entered shallow sections of the river near the falls while additional crews searched downstream on foot.

As the scope of the operation expanded, emergency officials requested dive teams, sonar equipment, drones, and aerial support. Victim advocates were also dispatched to assist family members gathered at the scene.

Dispatch communications indicated the boys’ grandfather was at the river during the search, while their parents were traveling from Battle Creek to Hamilton after learning of the emergency.

Additional resources continued arriving throughout the evening. Dive teams entered the river shortly after 7 p.m., followed by a drone team from the Saugatuck Fire Department and sonar equipment from the Park Township Fire Department. The Salem Fire Department, Graafschap Fire Department, Fennville Fire Department, and numerous other agencies also joined the effort.

At approximately 8:07 p.m., drone operators reported detecting a possible target near bridge pillars on the south side of the river. Divers were directed to investigate the area as the search continued into the night.

Tower lighting was brought in after 9 p.m. to illuminate the riverbanks and water. Divers repeatedly entered and exited the river while searchers focused on debris fields, docks, and other locations where the current may have carried the child.

At 10:06 p.m., after more than three and a half hours of searching, dispatch logs indicate officials requested that the operation be changed from a rescue to a recovery.

The child’s body had been located.

Emergency crews remained on scene into the late evening before command was terminated at approximately 11 p.m.

In a public Facebook post following the tragedy, the boys’ grandmother, Jennifer McCaleb, thanked the unidentified man who entered the river in an effort to save both children.

“To the man who jumped into the Rabbit River without hesitation to try to save my grandsons, thank you,” McCaleb wrote. “Because of your bravery, one of our boys was brought out of that water alive. Our family is grieving a loss that will never leave us, and at the same time, we are holding close the fact that one child was saved because you were willing to risk yourself to help.”

In the days following the drowning, community members have begun discussing ways to improve safety along the Rabbit River at Trestle Park. One resident has proposed installing life rings and throw ropes at popular river access points, offering to donate the equipment if local officials approve the project. The suggestion quickly gained support online, with several residents volunteering time and materials to help install the devices.

The discussion comes as many residents point out that the riverfront area is a popular fishing destination. While the water may appear calm from shore, recent storms have left submerged logs, branches, and other debris hidden beneath the surface. Combined with swift currents near the falls, those hazards can create dangerous conditions for swimmers and anglers alike.

Residents have also created informal memorials along the riverfront. Balloons have been tied to railings at multiple locations near where the tragedy occurred as friends, neighbors, and visitors continue to pay their respects.

The rescue and recovery effort involved the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Hamilton Fire Department, Holland Area AMR, the Allegan County Dive Team, Michigan State Police Dive Team, Michigan State Police Aviation Unit, Park Township Fire Department, Salem Fire Department, Graafschap Fire Department, Saugatuck Fire Department, Fennville Fire Department, and the Allegan County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation, and as of press time, authorities had not publicly released the identity of the child who died. Additional information from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is expected after this edition went to press.

Officials continue to urge caution around area waterways, particularly during periods of high water and strong currents. What may appear to be a quiet stretch of river can conceal powerful currents, underwater obstacles, and rapidly changing conditions that can quickly become life-threatening.