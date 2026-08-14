15th ‘Homegrown,’ featuring Hubie Ashcraft Band, draws high attendance



Hubie Ashcraft Band headlined “Homegrown Art & Music Festival” in Sturgis, Aug. 8, 2026. (Dennis Volkert/Sentinel)



Phins Up returns, joining several newcomers

Hubie Ashcraft Band headlined “Homegrown Art & Music Festival” on Aug. 8 in Sturgis, the group’s first appearance at the event, which marked its 15th year.

Prior to Ashcraft set, Phins Up performed at Homegrown in its full quintet form, after appearing as a trio at the 2025 festival: Eric Wynes (vocals and guitar), Kyle Dury (vocals and bass), Zach Handyside (vocals and guitar), BJ Groff (vocals and harmonica) and Steve Klingler (drums).

Also featured on the main stage were Abyssal Zone, Snoshu, Drivin’ Blind and Off Topic. Isaac Harper performed at the beer tent between sets.

“Homegrown” originated in 2011, conceived by Wynes and Scott Swihart. The festival has been held annually with the exception of 2020, when it was canceled due to the pandemic. Wynes and Swihart continue as co-organizers, along with Klingler and Tony Percival.

Ashcraft expressed praise for the “Homegrown” atmosphere and said the group had an outstanding experience.

“Homegrown was an absolute joy to perform at,” he told Sturgis Sentinel. “The audience sang their hearts out and danced until they dropped. It was wonderful to see both young and old alike come together for the love of the music. Eric, Tony and the entire production team was a well-oiled machine, getting bands on and off the stage and making everyone feel at home. (Our band) would love to return in 2027.”

Beyond the music, a popular attraction at Homegrown is the all-class reunion competition. More than 200 alums registered, and class of 1980 won for the eighth time in the 12 years the contest has been held. But runners-up, the classes of 1977 and 1986, were only eight attendees short of the title.

Wynes said it’s difficult to track precise attendance, since it’s a free event and people tend to come and go, but in context of the series, he believes it was the highest yet, with the exception of 2023, when The Verve Pipe was headliner.

Homegrown also had the highest number of arts and crafts vendors in its history, Wynes said.

“We estimate over a 1,200 different people throughout the day and probably more than 500 from (5 p.m.) until the end of the (festival),” Wynes said. “(A lot) of people experiencing it for the first time and based on their comments, they will be back.”

A bonus: nearly perfect conditions for an outdoor show.

“Probably the best weather, start to finish, we have ever had,” Wynes said.



Phins Up perform at Homegrown Art & Music Festival, 2026, at Oaklawn Park in Sturgis. From left, Zach Handysiide, BJ Groff, Eric Wynes, Steve Klingler and Kyle Dury. (Dennis Volkert/Sentinel)

Wynes has no shortage of compliments for Hubie Ashcraft band.

“Hubie and every single person in his band are so amazingly talented. They play around the area a lot, so I’m sure many have hard them before, but I know for a fact that they picked up some new fans at the festival,” Wynes said. “I heard multiple people say, ‘I don’t really like country, but these guys are great.’”

He was especially impressed because Hubie’s unit had to regroup, literarily, before the set. Drummer Seve Sullivan-Doyle had an accident only hours before the show that prevented him from performing. Derrick Dunn moved from keyboards to drums, and Logan Weber moved from saxophone to keyboards.

Wynes said Homegrown ’26 was a good mix of groups, encompassing rock, pop and country.

“Each band did an excellent job and would all be deserving of an invitation to return,” he said.

Klingler and Swihart were enthusiastic following the festival.

“We are so happy to be able to help have something in Sturgis, for the community, continue to be an event that connects everyone,” Swihart said.

“As an organizer, the best reward is the positive feedback from the community about how much they love it and look forward to it each year,” Klingler said. “As the drummer of Phins Up, it is always a highlight to take the stage with my brothers and rock out with the band. It’s the best hobby you can have.”

Family affair: Homegrown 15’s music lineup contained several family connections. Mike Wilson was a member of the first band at the inaugural “Homegrown” and his son Dakota Wilson played this year in SnoShu. Abyssal Zone featured Connor Handyside, son of Zach from Phins Up. Isaac Harper Is a cousin to Connor and nephew to Zach.

There’s no waiting to begin plans for “Homegrown” 2027, Wynes said.

“We start talking about how to make it better on Sunday morning when we return at 9 am to clean up the park,” Wynes said. “The goal is always to make it better and we believe if you set a goal you achieve it. The conversation always starts with, ‘Well, are we going to do it again next year?’And while, after 15 years, our muscles are sore, our backs hurt and we need some sleep, the answer is always ‘yes.’ The appreciation and positivity we receive drives us and we feel we would let too many people down if we didn’t.”

Wynes extended thanks to all festival sponsors; partners United Way (grill masters/food court), Sturgis Academy of Martial Arts (Kid Zone) and Kiwanis Club of Sturgis (beer tent); and the city of Sturgis for continued support.