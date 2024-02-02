36th Annual Frostbite Winter Festival starts next Thursday!

Frostbite Festival fun with Frostie at Budd Lake

By Pat Maurer

Review Correspondent

Harrison’s 36th annual Frostbite Winter Festival with a “Magical” theme is underway next week February 8th through the 10th and is guaranteed to put some winter fun into your February, snow or no snow!

Keep in mind that this year’s festival theme is Magical!

The excitement starts next Thursday night with the Frostbite Kick-Off Party from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Harrison Moose. Doors open at 5:30 pm, hors d orulvres

are set for 6 pm and the Basket Auction will be held at 7 pm. Baskets to be auctioned are donated by area businesses. Note: the basket with the highest winning bid will receive awesome gift!

You will need a Frostbite button to participate in the events. Pick yours up at the Chamber Office or at the events.

February 9th is the date for the Luxury Pub Crawl! The bus tour will leave Snowbird Lanes at 5:15 pm and participants will be transported to local Harrison bars in luxury! Stops along the Pub Crawl include: Snowbird Lanes, Scooters Bar, Tippy Canoe Bar and Grill and The Harrison American Legion.

There’s lots more on tap for the weekend.

The Frostbite Fun continues until February10th.

Because of the unexpected warm spell, compromising the quality and safety of the ice on Budd Lake, outdoor Frostbite events will take place at the Harrison City Park. (Last week’s article incorrectly listed events on the lake which will not take place this year due to safety concerns).

Load of fun events will be held at the Harrison City Park. There will be a Polar Slide, Chicken and Turkey Bowling, Snow Golf, Plinko, Tic Tac Toe, and a Snowman Toss. Refreshments will include Hot Chocolate and Food Trucks!

Food Trucks available.

Due to ice safety, Snow Golf, held at the City Park, replaces the Frostbite Open on Budd Lake again this year. After all, who doesn’t love a great game of golf on the snow? Registration for the tournament begins at 11 am at Harrison City Park, or pre-register online at harrisonareachamber.com/event.html. Pre-registration before February 4th is $20 per person for each player in a two-person team (8 participants per hole) or $25 per person after February 4th. The tournament is played on two nine-hole courses, each team is allowed two clubs (no woods). Scoring is best ball per team and the tournament (a walking only course) lasts from noon to approximately 2 pm. Winter Rules apply and the judges rules are FINAL.

First, 2nd and 3rd place prizes will be awarded.

The Polar Slide costs $20 plus a Frostbite button. Free sweatshirts will go to the first 10 registered sliders, but you must do the slide to get a sweatshirt. Registration begins Saturday in the park at 12:30 pm sharp.

Turkey Bowling for ages 13 and up will begin at the Harrison City Park at 11 am. Cost is only $5 per person plus a Frostbite Button. The younger set – kids 5 to 12 years old can participate in Chicken Bowling, which also starts at 11 am with a $5 cost plus their Frostbite button.

Don’t forget; more fun is available with Plinko, Tic Tac Toe and a Snowman Toss. There will be prizes for winners of the games.

The Harrison Moose Lodge is hosting more great events on Saturday. The annual Craft Show is set for 9 am to 2 pm. Remember, the FREE Arts and Crafts Fair opens at 9 a.m. at the Harrison Moose Lodge. The show features handmade items by local artisans. Call 539-6011 for details.

You won’t want to miss the Corn Hole competitions at the Moose either. Check in at 11:30 Saturday and “bags will fly at noon.”

Saturday evening brings even more Magical Frostbite entertainment. Doors will open at the Moose at 5 pm and a delicious dinner is on tap beginning at 6 pm. Dinner will be followed by the Johathon LaChance Show at 7 pm and the Triple Beam Band performing from 9 to 11:30 pm to wrap up the evening.

For more information about any of the events at this year’s Frostbite Magic Winter Festival, call the Chamber at (989) 539-6011 or go to www.harrisonareachamber.com. To register for an event, go to the Chamber office or go online where you can register for all the events.

Remember, all events require the purchase of a Frostbite Button, available from the Harrison Chamber of Commerce. One lucky button will be the winner of $500 and only 500 will be sold.