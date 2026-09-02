$41,000 USTA grant helps give Otsego tennis courts new look

The tennis courts at Otsego High School were recently resurfaced and repaired through a project made possible in part by a $41,000 grant from the United States Tennis Association secured through the efforts of girls tennis coach Melissa Garrett. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

When members of the Otsego boys tennis team took the court for their season opener last month, they weren’t just beginning a new season.

They were also getting the first opportunity to compete on newly resurfaced and repaired courts at Otsego High School.

The improvements were made possible in part through a $41,000 grant Otsego Public Schools received from the United States Tennis Association.

And Otsego girls tennis coach Melissa Garrett played a key role in making it happen.

Garrett, who was named Regional Coach of the Year following the spring season, applied for the grant that provided funding for what had become much-needed work on the courts.

“Our courts were in rough shape, to the point that they impacted play and were even unsafe during matches,” Garrett said. “I am so grateful for this USTA grant and for Otsego’s support to improve the courts.”

The funding came through the USTA’s Tennis Venue Services grant program, which assists with the renovation of existing tennis facilities and construction of new ones throughout the country.

The grant also included start-to-finish project management assistance from the USTA’s Tennis Venue Services team, including expertise in court and facility design and technical assistance.

For Garrett, though, the biggest impact can already be seen on the courts.

“As a coach, this resurfacing is a game changer,” she said. “We can now utilize all eight courts, knowing that our players can focus on improving their skills and not worry about twisting an ankle in a 3-inch crack.

“We now have a facility that players and families can take pride in when they step on the courts.”

The improvements should also give Otsego more flexibility in scheduling home matches after court conditions had previously resulted in the Bulldogs traveling more frequently.

And the benefits extend beyond the high school tennis teams.

The courts are also used by students during physical education classes, and Garrett said the district plans to continue leaving the gates open so community members can use them.

“Tennis is a great lifelong sport, and this grant is really an investment in the Otsego community to continue to be active, outside, and enjoying time with one another on the tennis courts,” she said.

Otsego senior Sara McCaw has experienced firsthand the difference between the old and new playing surfaces.

“Resurfacing the courts has given our team the opportunity to reach our greatest potential without interference from the many cracks and dead spots we had on the courts,” the four-year varsity player said. “Getting these fresh courts means so much to our team and sets us up for success.”

With the work completed, the boys team became the first Bulldogs to compete on the renovated courts when it hosted Marshall on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Otsego came up just short in a 5-3 loss, getting victories from Carson Wiser at No. 1 singles, Brendan Alkire at No. 4 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Dillon Campbell and Lucky Town.

First-year Otsego coach Andrew Leneway came away encouraged by what he saw.

“Our players demonstrated great sportsmanship, made honest calls, competed hard, and did an awesome job supporting and cheering for their teammates,” he said.

And while there were naturally areas Leneway saw that needed improvement, there was also plenty to build on.

“We found plenty of things to continue working on, but we also saw a lot to be excited about,” he said. “For our first match of the season, it was a great opportunity to learn where we are and where we can continue to improve.”