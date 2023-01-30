91-year-old dead after apartment building fire in Fabius Twp

FABIUS TWP. — A 91-year-old man from Three Rivers died in a fire that occurred in Fabius

Township Sunday night.

According to the Fabius-Park Fire Department and the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department,

firefighters were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. to assist with a fire occurring in the 14000 block of

Coon Hollow Road. Fire officials say units arrived on scene within six minutes and reported that

a three-story apartment building had smoke showing from a first-floor apartment.

Authorities say the 91-year-old was pulled from the burning structure, but was pronounced

dead on scene. The name of the victim is being withheld as authorities notify next of kin.

The fire was contained to a single apartment, FPFD officials say, but there was reportedly

smoke damage throughout the building. A cat was rescued during a search of the second and

third floors of the building, with fire officials saying the animal received life-saving measures

from firefighters and was able to be returned to its owner.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the local fire marshal.

Assisting on scene were the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, Fabius-Park Fire

Department, Three Rivers Fire Department, Michigan State Police, St. Joseph County Victim

Services, and the American Red Cross.