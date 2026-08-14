Out and About: More of ‘The Tribe’ and weird facts

“If you’re afraid, don’t do it. If you do it, don’t be afraid.” -Genghis Khan

I’m sure this past week has been a long one for most of you, because you had to wait so long to learn more about the “Tribe”. Ferd is the one who gets most of the verbal abuse from the Tribe. Ferd is the quiet type, but he is a Chick Magnet. He is also the most lovable and is an easy mark for the ladies in the Tribe. When Ferd speaks, everyone listens and takes notes. Curly usually sits next to Ferd and acts like a buffer between Ferd and the other ladies. Curly is married to Millie, who sits across the table from Curly. Millie recently went through some serious back surgery. Because she is so energetic, the batteries in her back had to be replaced. Granny Sue is saving her money so that she can move into a huge 13-bedroom house. This way all of her grandchildren will have their own room when they come for a visit. Granny Sue’s best friend is Cooper. Cooper is her personal doorbell. Occupying the corner position at the table is Laura-Mary. Laura-Mary is from the deep South. That’s why she has a double name. Laura-Mary lives out in the woods overlooking a beautiful pond. She and her husband also have a home up north on an island. She loves looking at the water and joining her husband for an occasional skinny-dip.

Now you know all you need to know about the Tribe. If you’d like to get to know them better, you’ll have to find out their secret breakfast eatery. They would love to have you join them sometime, but you’ll have to mind your manners and listen to what they have to say. Bring a pad and pencil, because you’ll want to take notes.

Here are some weird facts I’ve learned from the Tribe:

The average person produces enough saliva to fill two swimming pools.

Reindeer eyes turn blue in winter for better low-light vision.

Cows have best friends and get stressed when separated.

The dot over the letter “i” is called a “tittle”.

The first oranges were green – they turn orange in cooler climates.

See you Out and About!

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