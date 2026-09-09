A busy week for first responders

US-131 reopens following truck and travel-trailer crash

ALLEGAN COUNTY — Northbound US-131 reopened shortly before 10 p.m. Friday after a pickup truck hauling a travel trailer crashed near the Gun Lake Casino exit.

The crash occurred at approximately 7 p.m. According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, the pickup driver lost control while attempting to avoid an object in the roadway.

The truck left the highway and traveled up an overpass embankment. The travel trailer then separated from its frame, causing the pickup to overturn and return to the highway, where it blocked both northbound lanes.

One person inside the pickup suffered minor injuries. Authorities did not identify the injured person or specify whether that individual was driving.

Northbound US-131 remained closed for nearly three hours while deputies investigated and crews removed the damaged truck, trailer and debris.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the highway reopened shortly before 10 p.m.

Driver dies after striking tree in Ganges Township

GANGES TOWNSHIP — A driver died Thursday morning after a pickup truck left the roadway and struck a tree in Ganges Township, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched at approximately 11:30 a.m. Sept. 3 to 122nd Avenue near Blue Star Highway.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a silver pickup was traveling east on 122nd Avenue when it veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree. The driver, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, died at the scene.

Investigators believe the driver may have suffered a medical emergency immediately before the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as contributing factors.

The Sheriff’s Office withheld the driver’s identity pending notification of family members. No additional information about the driver or the suspected medical condition had been released.

The incident remains under investigation by the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

Driver killed in Clyde Township rollover crash

CLYDE TOWNSHIP — A man died following a single-vehicle rollover crash late Saturday night in Clyde Township.

Allegan County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at approximately 11:40 p.m. to the area of 48th Street and 113th Avenue.

Investigators said the man was driving a pickup truck north on 48th Street when he lost control and the vehicle overturned. He was ejected from the truck and was found outside the vehicle when deputies arrived.

The driver was the truck’s only occupant.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures at the scene, but the man died from his injuries. His name was withheld pending notification of his family.

A preliminary investigation indicates that speed and failure to use a seatbelt may have contributed to the crash.

The roadway was temporarily closed while authorities investigated and cleared the scene but has since reopened.

Several neighboring emergency-service agencies assisted the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.

Passenger killed, driver arrested following Leighton Township crash

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP — A passenger was killed and the driver arrested following a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Leighton Township.

Allegan County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at approximately 2:10 a.m. Sept. 7 to 146th Avenue at West Shore Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found a male passenger who was not breathing. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the passenger was pronounced dead. The male driver was not injured.

A preliminary investigation indicates the SUV was traveling east on 146th Avenue when the driver lost control while attempting to negotiate the curve south onto West Shore Drive.

Investigators believe alcohol, speed and seatbelt use may have contributed to the crash.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated causing death. His name is being withheld pending arraignment in Allegan County’s 57th District Court.

Authorities also withheld the passenger’s identity until members of his family could be notified.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team responded to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

As investigators worked at the scene, 146th Avenue was closed between West Shore Drive and Sixth Street. Authorities said an update would be issued after the roadway reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.