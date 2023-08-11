A closer look at Marion’s Old-Fashion Day celebration

By Aaron Michell

Old Fashioned Days is always a big deal around Marion, but this year’s celebration was perhaps the biggest and best in quite some time. Perfect weather, combined with an increase in events, vendors, and visitors, and the result was a wildly successful weekend. Records for attendance were set in the 3-on-3 basketball tournament, the cornhole tournament, and a number of other events. Thousands of visitors and locals descended on our town, and thousands of dollars were raised to help support our various local organizations.

The Marion Chamber of Commerce stated: “What a phenomenal year! Old Fashion Days is getting bigger and better each year! We are overwhelmed by the support we got from our sponsors and the folks that stepped up to help make this year great! We had more vendors than ever before. Our parade was wonderful and it’s been so much fun to see more businesses and groups joining in on the fun of float making! It takes an awful lot of preparation and planning before hand but it is the best reward ever when you see our village come to life and the smiles and laughter all around. Thank you to our community to banding together and making our little village big time fun!”