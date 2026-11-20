By John R. Nay

It’s deer season! And I’m NOT referring to hunting season, although I know some folks enjoy that. But because November is deer mating season, they seem to be out and about, and focused on just one thing – making more deer! I keep seeing them cross the road ahead of me as if they don’t have a care in the world. I generally hit the horn to try to scare them, but they seem to be slow learners. So far, I’ve managed to avoid hitting any deer or having any stupid deer hit me, but maybe I’ve just been lucky, since no fewer than five members of our extended family have collided with deer in the past 18 months. Happily for all of us, no humans were injured in the process. There were, however, financial and time losses. Deer-vehicle collisions are so common, that I now check the police report in each new Journal Era to count how many deer collisions recently occurred and where.

White-tailed deer are the only deer species living wild in Michigan (unless you want to count elk and moose). It’s impossible to know how many deer lived here when Michigan became a state in 1837, but by 1914 a combination of unregulated hunting plus habitat loss prompted the state game commissioner to estimate that there were only about 45,000 deer living in Michigan. In the century since, however, Michigan’s deer population has exploded to 40-50 times that number, with current estimates indicating that the deer herd is somewhere between 1.7 million and 2.2 million deer. According to the internet, we have “one of the largest state deer herds in the United States.” That’s a lot of venison, for those who want to eat them! Meanwhile, Michigan’s human population has only slightly more than tripled since 1914.

Unfortunately, most of those deer live near us here in southern Michigan for several obvious reasons, including milder winters, few predators, and lots of corn and soybean fields available for forage. I would have no desire to return to live in 1914 (if that were possible), but given that over 58,000 deer-vehicle crashes occurred in Michigan in both 2023 and again in 2024, along with over a dozen fatalities each, I wouldn’t mind if 75% of our deer simply disappeared. Think of the trauma of those crashes! And the financial cost to Michigan drivers amounts to some $130 million each year. Also keep in mind that we’re all bearing that cost – not just the unlucky drivers who actually hit a deer. Your insurance rates and mine are set higher in order to factor in the chances that the insurance company may have to cover repair or replacement costs.

Trying to reduce the deer population isn’t easy. Studies have shown that contraception efforts don’t really work in free-ranging deer populations. The other option is “culling” the herd. That sometimes generates a public outcry, but what are the options? Another issue is that we’re experiencing a decrease – not an increase – in the number of hunters. The number of Michigan deer hunters reportedly has fallen by about a third over the past thirty years, when there were over 800,000 hunters. That means there are now some 200,000 fewer hunters than in the mid-1990s. I know my father-in-law used to love going deer hunting with some older guys, but I think he mainly enjoyed the camaraderie plus the crisp autumn walks in the woods. Hunting has never really been an interest of mine, and maybe that’s increasingly true of my generation.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) apparently has considered trying to get hunters to shoot more female deer (since limiting the number of female deer is key to the problem of limiting the population), but it seems like most hunters want to shoot a buck with big antlers. I guess that seems like a bigger, more exciting experience. Maybe the DNR could ask for volunteer hunters to hunt antlerless deer for the meat to be donated to charity? I’ve never tasted venison, but the average American reportedly eats less than one pound of venison per year. Could increasing that by just half a pound each help slow the deer population growth? I don’t know what the solution is, but if the number of hunters keeps dropping and the deer population keeps growing, it’s going to become ever more dangerous to drive at dusk, especially at this time of year

Entirely separately, I need to return to the issue of voting numbers two weeks ago. The Berrien County Clerk’s office has announced that there were 69,234 votes cast in the county’s recent elections. Given that Berrien County’s total population is just over 150,000, it’s clear that voter turnout was very high for a midterm election. And of those votes, about 25,800 were cast as absentee ballots, and another 8,200 were cast during early voting. That means that only about 35,000 – or just over half – were cast in person on Election Day. Just consider how long the lines would have been if nearly twice the number of voters had shown up in person!. As it was, even here in Oronoko Township some voters waited in line for two hours. The County Clerk’s office said that two jurisdictions still had over 100 people in line at 8pm. Given the increasingly divisive spirit between the two political parties, we must assume the 2028 elections – including the task of electing a successor to the current White House occupant – will be highly contentious. While memories of November 3 are still fresh, the various township clerks in our area may write a short “after-action report” for themselves so they’ll have it available in 2028 as they begin considering how to handle the presidential election. I still plan to vote via absentee ballot, but it seems that half the population either doesn’t want to vote absentee or perhaps they wait until too late in the game to apply for a mail-in ballot.