By John R. Nay

This week we are truly entering the holiday season (sorry, folks, I don’t count Halloween, even though the stores seem to do so). I hope all readers have some good friends and/or family with whom to enjoy Thanksgiving.

I was particularly reminded of the importance of friends as this past week neared its end. For us, it had been a long and tiring week as we dealt with some complicated issues. One evening, late in the week, we realized that even our typical meal schedule had been disrupted, and we were nearing exhaustion. As we got in the car, I asked the more valuable member of our household if she’d like to go somewhere to eat. Yes! So, we headed to one of our favorite St. Joseph restaurants. We figured we would get a table in the corner and just relax, plan next steps, and recover.

When we arrived, we were surprised at how busy the streets were. It turned out they had just had the “Reindog Parade” in St. Joe. As we headed toward our destination restaurant, we saw it was packed. Despite it being late November, some diners were even eating at tables outside, overlooking “The Bluff” and Lake Michigan (Personal aside: I don’t really care for eating outside at the best of times or destinations anyway, but the fact that the weather was pleasant enough to even consider doing so was a reminder of how pleasant our autumn has been weatherwise.). Anyway, when we walked in, we found there was a line waiting to be seated. The hostess told me that she guesstimated it would be about 15 minutes, so we stayed. Happily for us, after only about 12 minutes (I keep track), we were headed for a table for two.

To our surprise, however, we suddenly saw we were about to walk past a round table with six of our friends there – people we know well and who we enjoy spending time with. When they saw us, they smiled and invited us to join them. We, as latecomers, didn’t feel like we should “horn in” on their gathering, however, so we smiled, said “Hi,” and offered polite regrets, noting that they were already there, etc. (standard comments for such a situation). We sat down at our table for two, just a few tables away from theirs, but they waved and again urged us to move over to their table, saying there definitely was room. I asked if they had ordered yet. When they said “Not yet,” and said again “C’mon over,” it was decision time. We moved. A nearby waitress said something to the effect that the restaurant didn’t really like to put eight people at a table, because the plates are big, but I told the hostess (still standing nearby) that we would return our table to her, so she could use it to shorten the waiting line. She said “Thank you!” so I figured that equaled permission, and we joined our friends.

To refer back to the title of this little piece, the evening turned out great for us. Our plates and utensils all fit the table fine, and the chairs did too. I didn’t feel crowded, and we all ordered quickly according to our various preferences. The food came quickly, especially given how crowded the place was, and the eight of us enjoyed good food, good conversation, and a lot of laughter. To me, it felt like everyone had a good evening. The waitress probably also liked having a happy crowd. Then we four couples went our separate ways to four different area townships/villages. My wife and I finished the evening feeling more energetic and upbeat than when we had entered the restaurant. I guess “conviviality” was what we actually needed.

What if our friends had not urged us to join them? We definitely would have understood that their table was full already, and we would have enjoyed dinner at our own table as planned. Still, we probably would have departed as tired as we arrived. Maybe even a bit discouraged. We also might have inwardly wished that we had been able to chat with our friends more than we did, since they were there anyway. My point is obvious. Humans are social animals, and having someone around to encourage us can make a huge difference in our outlook. In the example I cited, our friends reached out to us (and given social norms, we obviously could not have invited ourselves). The other half of the equation was that after a certain amount of urging, we accepted. Sometimes people close themselves off to others, but the result is a sort of self-isolation. I’ve probably been guilty of that at times, but it would have been a negative for us.

In any case, we are entering the holiday season. I hope that all Journal Era readers will have a wonderful Thanksgiving. For some readers, of course, you’ll be reading this after Thanksgiving. In general, we have much to be thankful for. I’m not discounting that life can be very hard at times. Still, life here is pretty good, compared to most places outside the United States and (dare I say it?) also compared to other places within the United States. Given the presence of family and friends here, I could easily suggest that I’d rather be in Michigan than in any of 40-plus other U.S. states.

I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, and that you all get to enjoy some conviviality with friends and family. I also suggest that expanding your social network by inviting one or two additional folks might improve your holiday season even further.