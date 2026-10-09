A Different Perspective: Do We Want a New Michigan Constitution? Vote on November 3

All of us “Michigander” voters should consider our upcoming election carefully for multiple reasons and races. When I receive my ballot, however, the first thing I plan to do is to mark a nice clear X next to NO on Proposal 1. If Proposal 1 passes, we’ll face a statewide battle over writing a new Michigan constitution that will last all through next year at, some estimate, a cost of $80 million. Our current state constitution seems to work quite well and it gives us the ability to amend it.

You are NOT alone if you didn’t know that the Michigan Constitution requires that every 16 years Michigan voters choose whether to hold a state constitutional convention (“Con-Con”) to draft a new state constitution. I was unaware of this constitutional provision until we received one of those seemingly ubiquitous campaign flyers in our mailbox. I almost wrote “iniquitous” instead of “ubiquitous,” but the campaign flyers demonstrate our ability to speak and vote freely – you wouldn’t see them in Russia, China, or North Korea – plus I guess they help support the post office.

Back to the question at hand. Our current Michigan constitution was approved by voters in 1963.and took effect on January 1, 1964. It’s our fourth state constitution, following earlier ones in 1837, 1850, and 1908. Michigan voters voted “NO” to a Con-con in 1978 (77% of voters voted “NO); 1994 (72% voted “No”); and 2010 (67% voted “No”). As you can see, the No vote percentage has been drifting downward, so the “Yes’ vote has risen correspondingly. Sixteen years have passed so it’s time to vote on it again, but instead of following that trend, I’d like to see the “No” votes rise. Unless we reverse that trend, someday the No vote might fall below 50% just due to apathy.

One major argument against a Con-con is cost. That would include the cost of electing 148 delegates statewide from every Michigan state House and state Senate district; paying those delegates (or do you just want retiree volunteers?); sending them to Lansing for weeks or months as they battle over rewriting Michigan’s constitution; and hiring staff. The current Federal per diem rate for Lansing, by the way, is $181/day to cover lodging, meals, and incidentals. A few delegates from the Lansing area might not want to stay in a hotel, but everyone would want their meal money. The daily per diem cost alone would be around $26,000. and staff would add to that. I don’t know what delegate pay might be, but members of the Michigan legislature are paid $71,685/year which works out to about $35/hour or $281/eight-hour day. Then there are mileage reimbursements, etc. Estimates of the total cost range up to $80 million. Personally, I’d rather see that money go to roads or schools or parks or tax cuts. If you could choose, what would you suggest Michigan do with $80 million?

Another major argument against a new state constitution is that we don’t need one. We voters already have the right to propose new legislation (“initiative”) and to amend this one whenever we want, provided we can get a proposal on the ballot (that requires petitions signed by at least 10% of the total number of voters for governor in the last election. There were 4,461,972 votes cast for governor in 2022, requiring petitions signed by at least 446,198 real voters. That’s not easy, but then neither should it be easy to clutter the ballot with proposals of limited interest. Even so, we voters have approved amending that constitution at least 39 times in the 62 years since it went into effect. We can also reject legislation (“referendum”) and we can “recall” elected local or state officials who we believe aren’t fulfilling their duties adequately. The 1908 constitution was the first to give Michigan voters those rights (initiative, referendum, recall). Those were reforms that came out of the “Progressive” era of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. South Dakota was the first state to give its citizens those powers in 1898, and Michigan followed suit ten years later.

My third (and last) reason for suggesting a NO vote on this Con-con Proposal is that it seems likely the convention and the debate over any new draft would quickly devolve into an unnecessarily bitter debate. Delegates to that convention would be elected on a partisan basis, and by my count, Michigan’s Senate and House of Representatives currently have 76 Republicans and 72 Democrats. Michiganders have already fought through a number of contentious issues over the years (I won’t go into detail), but a Con-con would provide a new opportunity to try raise some of those same issues all over again, hoping to ram them into a new Michigan constitution. After spending time and money, the convention delegates might eventually present a draft supported by a thin majority, but I suggest it’s equally likely that a large minority would announce that the draft was unacceptable to them and that they would fight it all the way to a final vote. Keep in mind that even in 1963 – before social media and all that has blessed and cursed us with – Michigan voters only approved that draft by 50.2% to 49.8% (810,860 Yes and 803,436 No) and that was after a recount certified by the State Board of Canvassers. And consider, if the voters then voted down any new draft constitution (voters often fear change and prefer to stay with what’s familiar), then all that money and time would have been wasted. I’m a definite NO on Proposition 1.

Next week I’ll either tackle Prop 2 and Michigan’s Governor and Senator election battles, or maybe I’ll comment on that awful attempted execution event in Tennessee. I guess I’ll see how my week goes.