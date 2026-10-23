A Different Perspective Midterm Election-Less Than Two Weeks!

By John R. Nay

Less than two weeks until November 3! Do you plan to vote in person? If you want to avoid lines, visit your township clerk now and ask if you can still get an “absentee ballot.” You could then vote at home and drop it in the secure box at your township office before the polls close November 3 at 8pm. Another option is “early voting,” beginning this Saturday and continuing for nine days, ending the Sunday before the election. Four Berrien County jurisdictions, however, will manage their own early voting operations (Niles City, Bainbridge, Benton, and Niles Townships). Questions? Contact your township clerk’s office.

Regardless how you vote, there are many candidates to consider. Doing some advance research (see Ballotpedia.com for example) is better than just marking ballots based on party affiliation. All political parties occasionally nominate “jerks” (if I can use that term). Mark Twain mocked blind party loyalty, saying that some folks would “vote down the multiplication tables” if the other party supported them. I know some folks like that. Sometimes a Republican candidate would be better and sometimes a Democratic candidate would be better, so suggesting that one would never vote for a [Democrat/Republican] just sounds closed-minded.

Soon those irritating campaign flyers should finally stop coming. I wonder if the senders mostly want to give impressions, rather than expecting voters to read flyers carefully. Some candidates include bad photos of their opponent on one side, and enhanced photos of themselves on the other, apparently believing that making their opponent look bad, helps them look better. Flyers often include false statements or unrealistic promises. The fact that you’re reading a newspaper article shows you’re capable of giving issues real thought.

Then there’s money. Candidates love a big “war chest” stuffed with donations, and big donors exert more influence than average voters. Thinking otherwise is naïve. It’s impossible to end money’s influence on politics, but reducing its influence – at least somewhat – could be helpful. That brings me to Michigan ballot Proposal 2, which would ban state-regulated utility companies and certain government contractors from donating to state candidates. It also would expand political advertising disclosure rules. Supporters say it’s a useful step toward reducing big-money influence. Opponents argue it would only limit in-state donors, and claim it could violate First Amendment rights. I figure prohibiting monopoly utilities and corporations with over $250,000/year in government contracts from donating to the same politicians who regulate them or approve their contracts is worth a try. Proposal 2 also would require political ads to state who paid for them.

There are two big statewide races. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (Democrat) is running for governor against Republican John James. Benson has been very effective as Secretary of State over the past eight years, successfully implementing complicated new Michigan election rules and improving service at the DMV. Have you gotten a driver’s license or handicap placard lately? It’s not perfect, but service has improved. James, a two-term Congressman, has no experience in state government. He seems to jump from election to election. In 2018, he lost a run for one Michigan U.S. Senate seat; in 2020 he lost an election for the other Senate seat. In 2022 he finally won a Congressional seat, but now he wants a Senate seat again. His flyers claim he “stands up for working people,” but that’s questionable, given his near-total support for President Trump’s tariffs that are hammering Michigan’s economy. James’s promise to “eliminate the state income tax” seems false. A balanced state budget is required, so if we eliminate the state income tax, then sales taxes and/or property taxes must rise. How would that be better than our current flat-rate state income tax? Maybe James sees himself as a future White House candidate and is looking to serve himself more than Michiganders? I’ll vote for Benson.

Then there’s the U.S. Senate race between Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers to succeed Gary Peters. El-Sayed, a life-long Michigander, graduated from U-M and is a medical doctor (epidemiologist). He also won a Rhodes Scholarship, and earned a doctorate in public health at Oxford. Thereafter, he ran the Detroit Health Department and, later, Wayne County’s Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services.

Rogers spent 14 years in the House of Representatives, repeatedly opposing allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices. Not surprisingly, big pharmaceutical companies are among Rogers’ biggest donors. Rogers left Congress in 2015, moved to Florida, and became a cable TV commentator. He returned to Michigan in 2022, where he ran for (and lost) a 2024 Michigan Senate campaign. Almost immediately, Rogers started running for this seat. Rogers supported Trump’s trade war against Canada, including delaying the Detroit-Windsor Gordie Howe Bridge. Doesn’t Rogers realize that Canada is Michigan’s #1 trading partner? Does he care how dependent our economy is on trade with Canada? Rogers also seemingly sneered at oil prices, having been quoted as saying “We’re gonna be fine. We got plenty of oil.” Canada, by the way, is our #1 source of foreign oil, supplying us nearly 4 million barrels of oil per day. Rogers has sent regular flyers apparently trying to link El-Sayed’s Egyptian ancestry to Arab terrorism (El-Sayed was born and raised here in Michigan); calling him a “socialist” (El-Sayed declined to join that wing of his party). Rogers has stopped just short of openly saying “Don’t vote for El-Sayed because he’s Muslim and has Arab ancestors.” During the Democratic primary, I voted for Haley Stevens figuring she would romp over Rogers, and hoping to avoid Rogers’ ugly campaign tactics against El-Sayed’s ancestry and religion. Voting based on someone’s religion seems like something from the past. Rogers like to use the term “extreme,” but he looks more “extreme,” than El-Sayed. If Rogers wins our Senate seat, he seems more likely to vote with “Big Pharma” and with the extreme right wing of his party than to represent Michigan well. I’ll definitely vote against Mike Rogers. More next week.