A Different Perspective: The Election Is Over, Move Forward Together

By John R. Nay

As you read this, please recall that you know the midterm elections vote total, but I am writing before Election Day, due to the paper’s publication schedule. So I have NOT heard any vote totals.

In several ways and multiple localities, it’s been an ugly campaign – from Alaska to Michigan to Georgia. Candidates have thrown more “mud,” than I can recall from any other election, including regularly accusing opponents of being unAmerican. I was in Indiana last weekend and saw a massive sign up saying “Stop Socialism. Vote Republican” in effect labelling all Democrats as “Socialists.” That’s no more accurate than labelling all Republicans as rascists simply because there are some (too many) racists among them. In that regard, I’ll simply ask – “How many of you readers want to abolish Social Security and Medicare?” They are, after all, social programs. They have also helped lift or protect millions from poverty. How about abolishing public education? After all, children from all families get to attend public school without paying tuition and without regard to their family’s wealth. Doesn’t that sound like “socialism?” Unfortunately, some out there are quite ready to attack all of these programs, if given the chance, including dismantling the public school systems.

Perhaps Michigan’s most surprising recent political development was how Representative Haley Stevens – who lost the Democratic Senate nomination to Abdul El-Sayed – suddenly withdrew her endorsement of the Democratic nominee and endorsed Republican Party nominee, Mike Rogers. What was behind it? It’s probably complicated, but at least publicly it seems to have come down to differing views of the United States-Israel relationship. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) had funded Stevens’ Senate campaign with some $35-40 million, while El-Sayed refused to take any PAC funding (Political Action Committee). Among other statements, El-Sayed had called Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu a “war criminal” after Israel’s heavy retaliation against the people of the Gaza Strip for Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack. Stevens, in her fourth term in the House of Representatives, had described herself as a “proud pro-Israel Democrat.” Her fiancé’s parents were from Israel. During the primary campaign, both El-Sayed and Stevens had promised to support whoever won the primary. Initially, she kept to that agreement. Now it’s impossible to know if their differences are just over policy, or if a bruised ego is involved, or if her fiancé urged her to switch party loyalties, but this past weekend Stevens suddenly appeared at a Mike Rogers rally and endorsed Rogers.

I had voted for Stevens in the primary, largely because I thought it would be easier for her to beat Rogers in the primary. Of course, there are examples of a primary winner having trouble persuading those s/he defeated to campaign enthusiastically, but this full switch to endorsing the other party’s candidate is rare indeed. She still has her House seat for two more months and she’s young (only 41), but no Democrats will ever trust her again. As for the Republicans – well, there are lots of long-time Republicans who will want political office will be in line ahead of her. A good friend, noting her strong political resumé, wrote that even though she lost the primary, she “is well connected politically,” and “had a lot to offer, if not in the Senate, maybe as an ambassador, or as a member of [a future] president’s cabinet, or maybe governor of Michigan if she bided her time.” I wonder if she’ll blame her fiancé at some point. My friend suggested that “she will wake up in the middle of the night, sooner rather than later, and have an “Oh, my God, what have I done” moment.” It will be fascinating to see how this affects the outcome of the Michigan Senate race.

The bitterness on both sides of the various campaigns saddens me. I hope the voting and the counting goes smoothly, and we’re able to move on without interruption afterwards. Maybe I worry too much, but I also hope that the Federal Government stays out of the election counting, allowing each state to manage its own elections as has been the case since the founding of our nation.

But let’s move on. Have you been enjoying our great autumn weather? The leaves have lost their green and many have fallen. Our unseasonably warm temperatures mean we still haven’t had a hard freeze. Here in Berrien Springs, the average October temperature was 56.9 degrees (F), several degrees above normal. It also has been dryer than usual and, as we’ve probably all noticed, absolutely no snow has fallen. I remember times when our first snow here arrived in September. Yes, there’s no question that it’s warmer than it used to be, but we still need to prepare for winter. How are your tires?

To close, as you probably noticed, the World Series ended after just five games with the Milwaukee Brewers winning their first ever Series championship. The franchise’s first season was as the “Seattle Pilots” in 1969, but the next year it was moved to Milwaukee. The city of Milwaukee earlier had been the home of the Milwaukee Braves from 1953-1965 before that team moved to Atlanta. While in Milwaukee, those Braves had such great players as Hank Aaron, Eddie Mathews, and Warren Spahn. The Braves won one championship while there – in 1957. So now, nearly 70 years later. Milwaukee has a second championship. My maternal grandfather was born and raised in Milwaukee, and if he were still alive, he would be delighted. A post-World Series quote from Brewers owner Mark Attanasio caught my eye and is worth passing on. After the Brewers won the World Series, Attanasio said “There are 6 million people in this state [Wisconsin], but today we’re one. We’re all one family today. Let’s hold on to that feeling.”

After this unnecessarily bitter election, it would be nice if we could stop the name-calling, recall Attanasio’s statement, and emphasize our feelings of community.