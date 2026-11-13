A Different Perspective: Veterans Day

By John R. Nay

Readers may remember that I ended last week’s article by writing “After this unnecessarily bitter election, it would be nice if we could stop the name-calling” and instead recall the statement by the owner of the Milwaukee Brewers about the people of Wisconsin emphasizing their “feelings of community.” The political campaign that just ended included way too much ugliness. The creators, printers, publishers, and broadcasters of many ads should feel embarrassed (at least) or ashamed. It’s time to use words with their true meanings and stop throwing around terms like “extremists” when the real bottom line is simply that you don’t agree with someone on some political issues. On Election Day, I worked at the election polls in Sodus Township, while my wife worked in Oronoko Township. I was reminded that day of a fellow columnist’s comment that “[someone’s] vote counts just as much as his own vote. He’s right, of course. The fact that every adult citizen gets an equal vote is a vitally important part of our system. The people spreading contempt for others should take a long, hard look at their attitude.

Today is November 11 and that means it’s Veterans Day. That’s “Veterans Day,” by the way, and not “Veterans’ Day” (with a possessive apostrophe). It’s a day for the rest of us to honor veterans and their service. I’ve mentioned before that my father was in the U.S. Army in Korea in the early 1950s. Clearly, it wasn’t a very enjoyable time of his life. I recall hearing a bit about the troopship that took him and thousands of others from San Francisco to Japan and then on to Inchon, South Korea, where they arrived safely after the famous Battle of Inchon. Conditions on that ship must have been tough. I have the impression that my father, a Midwestern boy, was seasick for much of the voyage. My father loathed the idea of ship travel forever after, and he would never even consider going on a cruise.

November 11, of course, is the anniversary of the end of World War I, when the guns were to have fallen silent at “the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” of 1918. Some who were there have reported that actually the “shelling from both sides continued for the rest of the day, ending only at nightfall.” That was 108 years ago this week. Frank Buckles, the last living American veteran of World War I, died in 2011 at the age of 110. Wow! Poor Frank Buckles not only served as an ambulance driver on the Western Front (a tough assignment), but he also had the bad luck to later be in the shipping business in Manila when the Japanese invaded the Philippines in 1942. He spent the rest of WWII in a Japanese POW camp, being freed in 1945. From what I read, Buckles sounds like he worked hard to help other POWs survive. A photo exists of Mr. Buckles meeting with President Bush in 2008, when Buckles was 107. I wonder what they discussed?

Back to Veterans Day. You may remember that World War I was once called “the war to end all wars.” Boy, were they wrong! Perhaps it seemed like a reasonable hope at the time. An estimated 15-20 million people had died during WWI – far more than in any previous war. It was hard for people to believe any war could be worse. Then, just over twenty years later, WWII caused an estimated death toll of 70-85 million. That was all in the future in 1918, however.

Veterans Day came about because our forebears wanted to honor the millions who had served in the Armed Forces. For years thereafter the day was called Armistice Day. Later it became known as Remembrance Day in much of the old British Empire, including Canada. I remember laying Remembrance Day wreaths to honor the dead during a couple of my assignments abroad. For a while, Veterans Day was marked on a Monday in the United States in order to give people a three-day weekend, but that ended after veterans organizations urged that the holiday be changed back to the actual November 11 anniversary. This year, that is this Wednesday.

Regarding last week’s midterm elections, I’m glad they went smoothly. People may not realize how many hours the election workers put in to make that happen. Over 1,000 people voted at the Berrien Springs Fairgrounds. Some voters wound up waiting in line for nearly two hours. Of course, voters could avoid that by using the early voting or absentee voting options, but two-hour lines are too long. By the time votes were tallied and reported, and the required ballot protection security measures were implemented, some election workers didn’t get home until after 1 a.m (having arrived for work by 6 a.m.). Oronoko Township needs to review its earlier decision to reduce the number of precincts from three to two. It’s good to save money, but it’s questionable whether it’s worth it at the cost of wearing out election workers and creating longer lines for voters.

For now, the Democrats are happy to celebrate their broad victory at the polls. They need to realize, however, that President Trump will blame anything that goes wrong in the coming 730 days (between now and November 7, 2028) on the Democrats. If the Democrats overdo things, they could pay the price in 2028, including even losing the White House when one might expect a Democrat to win after Trump finishes his second term in the White House. I hope that both the Democrats, in charge of Congress starting January 3, and Trump will consider their next steps very carefully. Urgent measures are needed to save Social Security while also getting spending under control. Meanwhile, Trump’s Iran War and his tariffs on international trade have hammered consumers by raising the cost of living across the board. Both sides need to work together on behalf of the American people.