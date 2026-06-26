A Mann House makeover

Photo by Ken Wyatt

This view of the Mann House is from the side yard, showing several of the paint crew removing the old paint.

By KEN WYATT

Contributing Writer

It’s likely the most significant paint job in Concord Village this summer. The 1883 Mann House exterior is being spiffed up for at least two major events this summer – a public reading of the Declaration of Independence on July 8, and unveiling of a new historical marker later in the month or early August.

MacFarland Painting, which serves much of southern lower Michigan, has the job, which is being done by a Hillsdale-based crew. According to Kasey Giffin, a supervisor, the crew expects to finish in two weeks – in time for the July 8 event.

The first stage of the work involves removal of the lead-based paint from the house and out building. A posted sign warned of the lead-removal zone.

And yes – the color theme will remain the same – yellow and green.

The Mann House is a state historic site. However, it has never had a historical marker. The Jackson County Michigan Historical Society has worked with Laurie Perkins, state historian with the Department of Natural Resources, to come up with a county marker.

The new historical marker is being prepared by Fritz Signs of Spring Arbor. A formal unveiling ceremony will be held in late July or August. Time and date to be announced later.

The July 8 event is part of a statewide Liberty Bell ringing ceremony to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary. Concord resident Jeff Brigham will do the reading at a 6 p.m. gathering.