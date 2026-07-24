‘A miracle took place’: Constantine policeman recognized for helping save woman’s life

Centreville-Constantine Police Department Sgt. Adam Stark (center) was recognized at the Monday, July 6 Constantine Village Council meeting by Police Chief Dan Thayer (right) for his work in helping save the life of 41-year-old Emily Langston (left) in an incident that occurred Easter Sunday. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

CONSTANTINE — A Constantine police officer was hailed as a hero for helping save a woman’s life back on Easter Sunday.

At the Monday, July 6 Constantine Village Council meeting, Sgt. Adam Stark of the Centreville-Constantine Police Department was recognized in a ceremony for his efforts in saving the life of 41-year-old Emily Langston, who had lost consciousness that morning.

On Easter Sunday, April 5, as recounted by Police Chief Dan Thayer, Stark responded to Constantine High School for a report of a woman who was not breathing. Langston had arrived at the school for church that morning with her family, Thayer said, and was still seated in her vehicle at the time.

When Stark arrived at the scene, Thayer said, he assessed Langston, discovering she also did not have a pulse at the time. Langston was immediately removed from the vehicle, placed on the ground, and Stark started performing CPR. A member of the church got the school AED, which Stark used along with CPR to administer shocks, however, the first two attempts did not work.

Constantine Fire Department paramedics arrived while Stark continued assisting Langston, taking over, administering a third shock, which started Langston’s heart again. Although she was not conscious, Thayer said, Langston began to breathe again with assistance. She was then taken to a local hospital by Life Care Ambulance, where she spent several days before returning home to continue her recovery.

“Were it not for Sergeant Stark’s extraordinary and effective life-saving measures, Emily would not be here with us today,” Thayer said. “On behalf of Emily, [husband] Mike, their children, the grateful citizens of the village of Constantine, thank you, Sergeant Stark, for your tenacity and a high standard of professional law enforcement service.”

Langston, her husband Mike, and their children were in attendance at the ceremony and the meeting, where Stark received a pin for his uniform and a certificate of recognition. Members of the audience of the meeting applauded Stark for his efforts.

Emily then spoke to the council recounting the situation, saying that “a miracle took place in the Constantine High School parking lot.”

“We were sitting in the truck waiting to go to church. I was talking to my kids about helping me wash dishes and peeling potatoes. And just like that, I sighed and I was gone,” Langston said. “I don’t remember anything from that morning or the 10 of the 12 days in the hospital after. I’m beyond grateful for the quick action and response of my husband and Sergeant Stark. I’m also so grateful for everyone that helped, that had medical training, and with their experience.

“I’m here today a living, breathing, functioning miracle, because God put the right people in the right place at the right time to save my life. I’m so happy. Thank you, Sergeant.”

Mike Langston then recounted the morning to those in attendance. He said he was grateful for the quick response after he called 911, noting that Stark had happened to be near the village’s water tower, located near the school, at the time.

“He was able to come right across the parking lot and do his thing. And I’m very thankful, again, for quick action,” Mike said. “My son just graduated from high school, and there was a lot going on, and it’s very good to have Mom here with us.”

Following the meeting, Stark said he has known Mike since elementary school, and that the personal connection to him and the family “kind of overtook me.” He then said he relied on his training and expertise to help resuscitate Emily.

“It was unlike any other feeling, it’s hard to describe,” Stark said on how it felt when Emily came back. “Through the entire process, I kept telling myself that I can’t let them down. It’s like, I’ve known him for 30-some-odd years, I can’t let Mike down. And to see the pulse come back and to see life come back to her was just completely overwhelming.”

He said the recognition was “rewarding,” but stressed that what he did was something every officer would do “without hesitation.”

“It’s a calling that we all have,” Stark said. “I was fortunate that God put me in the right place at the right time. And the stars lined up and everybody involved got a W. We got a win.”

Village Council President Gary Mathers thanked Stark and everyone involved for their work.

“This is a story that really makes you glad,” Mathers said. “You come here, you hear something, and it’s fabulous that it all worked out for the both of you. Nice job, we appreciate it.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.