A Moment in Time: The Best-Laid Plans

Photos by AlbionMich.net.

The front steps of Albion City Hall have been removed for reconstruction. Workers discovered a copper time capsule containing materials believed to date to 1935 beneath the steps. Officials are working to determine how best to preserve the water-damaged contents.

By MAGGIE LANOUE

Contributing Writer

Sometimes even the best-laid plans don’t work out quite as expected. A copper time capsule discovered beneath the entrance steps of Albion City Hall was intended to preserve some of the community’s history for future generations. But when workers removed the steps for reconstruction, they found that water had seeped inside.

Local historian Frank Passic said City Hall’s cornerstone is marked 1933, although the building opened in 1935. He has located a historical photograph showing the placement of a cornerstone box, along with a list of its contents.

Passic also plans to help identify and preserve the recovered coins. He plans to publish a more detailed account of the time capsule’s history in a future edition of his “Historical Notebook” column, which appears in both The Recorder and The Morning Star.

Albion Department of Public Safety Chief Aaron Phipps said minor damage to the copper container had allowed moisture inside, saturating its contents. The items appeared to include Albion newspapers, an unidentified book and numerous coins.

Detective Sgt. William “Billy” Lazarus consulted the Michigan State Police laboratory in Lansing, Michigan State University and the University of Michigan. All recommended freezing the water-damaged materials to help preserve them. Phipps said additional assistance may be needed, but no timetable has been set.

The discovery offers an unexpected perspective on time, just as Albion residents prepare for several important dates on the calendar. One deadline is Saturday, Oct. 31, when Albion’s survey for its updated comprehensive plan closes. City Manager Sheryl Theriot said more than 200 residents have responded. While the time capsule offers a glimpse into Albion’s past, the five-minute survey at AlbionTogether.com invites residents to help shape its future.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, Albion District Library will host a free Halloween Tea Party for children and families at 1 p.m., with spooky snacks and crafts. Citywide trick-or-treating follows from 6 to 8 p.m.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, when clocks turn back one hour. Residents will gain an hour as Michigan returns to standard time.

Two days later, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, voters will head to the polls for the general election. The midterm election could change control of Congress, with numerous state and local offices also on the ballot.

There’s still time to register to vote. Although the deadline to register online or by mail has passed, eligible Michigan residents may register in person at their city or township clerk’s office with proof of residency until 8 p.m. on Election Day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

City Hall is also preparing for a schedule change. After operating on a four-day workweek, the city plans to resume Friday morning office hours Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Other deadlines are less certain. At the Oct. 19 Albion City Council meeting, Public Services Director Jason Kern said asphalt plants were expected to close around Nov. 15, although they could remain open longer if conditions permit. Crews are trying to complete as much paving as possible before the season ends.

The city of Albion collects leaves from the public right of way, generally the grassy area between the sidewalk and street. Leaves from that area may be raked toward the curb but must remain on the grass, not in the roadway.

Leaves from private front and back yards should be placed in paper yard waste bags or approved yard waste carts for collection by Granger.

Granger continues seasonal yard waste collection through the end of November on each neighborhood’s regular collection day. The city’s leaf pickup schedule depends on when enough leaves have fallen. Collection dates are announced by district.

Residents can find information about leaf collection schedules, the upcoming election, construction updates and other important dates on the city of Albion’s website, cityofalbionmi.gov.