A New Fiscal Year Brings a Full Plate for Saugatuck’s City Manager

Ryan Cummins

By Art Nicholas

Michigan’s fiscal year for local governments runs July 1 to June 30, not the calendar year. As Saugatuck settles into its 2026–2027 fiscal year, City Manager Ryan Cummins talked with the Commercial Record about his path to the job, what’s ahead for the city, and two persistent resident complaints: spotty cell service and a lack of Wi-Fi downtown and at Oval Beach.

From Grand Haven Council to City Hall

Cummins has led Saugatuck a little over four years, arriving in September as director of planning, zoning, and project management before stepping into the top job. He previously worked as a police community coordinator for Muskegon and, before that, as a state caseworker and manager in child protective services.

His path into local government began almost by accident: after moving to Grand Haven in 2011, he joined that city’s planning commission just looking to serve locally, later winning election to its city council. A recruiter who noticed his regulatory background encouraged him toward the city manager profession despite his not holding a master’s in public administration. “I am more of a hands-on, practical learner,” he recalled telling the recruiter.

Cummins stepped into Saugatuck’s top job somewhat suddenly, juggling both planning and management duties for several months while the city searched for a new planning director — all while managing an ongoing short-term rental policy overhaul. His earlier service as an elected official, he said, shapes how he works with the council: “It’s helped me understand what elected officials need to make well-informed decisions,” and sharpened his sense of the boundary between the council’s policy role and his own.

How a Council-Manager Government Works

Saugatuck, like most U.S. cities, operates under a council-manager government — a model that emerged roughly a century ago as a reform against city halls run directly by elected mayors, which often invited political favoritism in hiring and contracts. The council sets policy and priorities, while the manager runs day-to-day operations, contracts, and staff, keeping administration professional and apolitical while leaving political decisions to elected council members representing residents’ varied views. Cummins also described close, informal coordination among Saugatuck, Douglas, and Saugatuck Township, including a joint water and sewer authority now being considered for expanded responsibilities.

What’s Ahead in 2026–2027

Cummins described an ambitious list of council priorities, much of it infrastructure and parks: continued Maple Street work; Elizabeth Street improvements from Allegan to Francis, with construction starting next summer; Park Street pedestrian safety improvements, with a public open house planned for early September at Mount Baldhead Park; reconstruction of Mount Baldhead’s upper platform; refreshed courts at Village Square, partly funded by the Julie and Kirk Cousins Foundation; restroom renovations at Village Square and Wicks Park, the latter possibly rebuilt due to flooding while preserving its painted mural; continued Blue Star Trail work; and an updated land use master plan expected for public preview by spring.

Also in progress: parking task force recommendations, likely including new wayfinding signage, and a rebranding and new city website, both expected by late August.

The Challenges: Staffing and Resources

Cummins pointed to the gap between resident expectations and the size of city government: 12 full-time staff, one part-time employee, and 15 to 20 seasonal workers who carry the load each summer. “We do have a lot on our plate,” he said, describing the balance between progress and avoiding burnout. Funding capital projects is the other challenge; the city is studying long-term funding sources, including possible millage renewals and new debt, with aging city hall facilities and cramped public works space also on the list.

Cell Service and Wi-Fi: Slow but Ongoing Progress

Poor cell coverage downtown and unreliable connectivity at Oval Beach remain works in progress, slowed by large telecom providers and historic-preservation rules. Verizon previously installed three small cell towers on the east side. AT&T had pursued installing equipment inside the Mount Baldhead’s decommissioned radar tower but abandoned it after failing to secure historic approvals; it now plans to redirect that budget toward small-cell options, which Cummins said could take another couple of years.

At Oval Beach, the city has run a Starlink-based Wi-Fi system through Metro Wireless for about two years, allowing Wi-Fi calling and texting even when cell service fails. Frontier, now owned by Verizon, had planned to run fiber to the beach — which could eventually support small cell equipment — but the project stalled over pole-attachment agreements with Consumers Energy; the two companies have since re-engaged on pricing.

A citywide Wi-Fi network was also considered, but the tree canopy creates line-of-sight problems, so the city isn’t pursuing that option. “It is on the council’s priority list,” Cummins said. “We continue to work with both AT&T and Verizon to make improvements. It’s just a really slow process.”

A Message to Residents

Cummins pointed to the theme of scale — a small team doing a wide range of work — and to the tone of public discourse, noting that staff and council members are neighbors, not adversaries. “Show us some grace, some patience,” he said. “We do make mistakes, and we’ll own that.”

He encouraged residents to look past social media and go to the source: meeting packets are posted online, and the city sends regular community updates. He also urged residents to consider serving on a city board or commission. “Local government can be very complex,” he said. “Sometimes there’s not an easy answer.”