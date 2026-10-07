A Promise Kept: Fennville woman gives land for affordable homes

by Art Nicholas

Lynn Kirkaldy’s donation to Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity honors her late husband and a community she calls family

For Lynn Kirkaldy, it began years ago as a conversation between her and her husband. They had built their lives and a business here, and someday, they agreed, they would find a way to give back.

That day has come. Kirkaldy has donated three acres of land in the City of Fennville to Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity for affordable housing. The effort, called the Tri-Community Raising the Roof Project, is expected to become a neighborhood of homes for local families.

“We always wanted to donate it back to the community, because Fennville had been very good to us,” Kirkaldy said. “We just love living here. It is family.”

Roots in hard work

Kirkaldy knows what it means to start with little. She and her husband both grew up in small homes in the Detroit area. She began working at Burger King at 16, rose through the ranks, and at 27 opened her own franchise in California, financed with a loan from an uncle she had met only a handful of times.

Her husband lost his father at 13 and worked multiple jobs as a teenager to help make ends meet. He went on to build a commercial glass and glazing business. In 1991, drawn by memories of Lake Michigan and her parents’ summers in Saugatuck, the couple chose this area as home. He moved his business to Fennville, and she followed after selling her restaurants in 1992.

Along the way, both were lifted by others: two teachers who took her husband under their wing as a struggling teenager, and an uncle who believed in her enough to fund her first restaurant. Kirkaldy sees her gift as a way of passing that on.

“Lifting others, as my hubby and I were given a lift through others throughout our lives,” she said.

A decision made together

Before her husband passed away in 2018, the couple split off three acres behind his business, land they had long talked about giving to the community. At the time, Kirkaldy wasn’t sure what it would become. She was focused on caring for him.

“I already have plans,” she remembers telling a city official who warned her the split couldn’t be undone.

When she later approached the city, leaders told her Fennville already had parks. What the community needed most was housing. Kirkaldy met with private developers, but their numbers didn’t reach the kind of affordability she had in mind.

“I wanted it affordable,” she said. “I mean, truly affordable, what people can really afford.”

That led her to Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity and its executive director, Dave Rozman, about a year and a half ago.

“We are deeply grateful to Lynn for this extraordinary act of generosity,” Rozman said. “It takes a special kind of neighbor to look at a need in our community and decide to be part of the solution, and that’s exactly what she has done. This property will become a foundation for families who have been working hard and waiting for a stable, affordable place to call home. A safe home changes everything: children do better in school, parents gain financial breathing room, and neighborhoods grow stronger. We’re thrilled to turn this gift into homes, and we can’t wait to welcome the families who will build their futures here. Lynn is showing what’s possible when a community looks out for one another, and we are honored to carry this vision forward.”

Homes for the people who keep the community running

Kirkaldy’s hope is that the homes will go to people who live and work here: teachers, police officers, firefighters, and the restaurant, marina and shop employees local businesses struggle to find. Business owners she’s spoken with describe the same problem, she said. They can’t find help, and the help they do find often commutes from Grand Rapids or farther.

The site is within walking distance of downtown Fennville, schools, doctors, the grocery store and the Interurban.

Getting the project off the ground

Before a single home can be built, the site needs work that happens long before walls go up. Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity must raise roughly $120,000 in predevelopment funds to cover engineering, soil work and utility hookup fees. Kirkaldy hopes to reach that goal by January so the project can stay on track.

Kirkaldy has been sharing her vision with friends and peers to build early support. She acknowledges it’s a challenging time to raise money, but said the need for housing doesn’t wait for better times.

“We have to get this in the ground and start,” she said.

Those interested in contributing to the predevelopment effort or learning more about the project can contact Dave Rozman at Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity atdrozman@lakeshorehabitat.org or 616-393-8001, ext. 104, or visit lakeshorehabitat.org.

Beyond financial support, the project will need donated building materials, skilled tradespeople, business sponsors and volunteers. Several local electricians and a plumber have already offered their help.

An invitation to others

Kirkaldy hopes her gift inspires more landowners to consider what their property could become. Land already served by water and sewer is especially valuable for affordable housing, because extending utilities drives costs up sharply.

“Developers can’t do what Habitat does,” she said. “They just can’t come up with the numbers.”

“My goal, hope and dream is that others would pay it forward as well in the tri-communities of Sauglasville,” she said, “and for us to emulate what Holland has reached in their area with real affordable housing for their communities.”