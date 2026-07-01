Accolades keep coming for Allegan girls tennis

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Seven All-State selections. A Division 4 Miss Tennis honoree. An undefeated dual-meet season. A regional sweep.

Those accomplishments, by themselves, would make for a memorable season.

Combined, they helped make the 2026 Allegan girls tennis team one of the most accomplished in program history.

The Tigers capped their remarkable season by placing a school-record seven players on the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association Division 4 All-State teams.

Senior Addy Fales also was selected as the Division 4 recipient of the Tiger Teusink Miss Tennis Award, recognizing the state’s top senior No. 1 singles player based on on-court success, academics, character and leadership.

For Allegan coach Damien Arthur, however, the postseason recognition was simply the latest chapter in a season that had been defined by depth, selflessness and an unwavering commitment to the team.

“What made this team so special was their combination of talent, depth, leadership and togetherness,” Arthur said. “We have had very good teams before, but this group was different because they were strong at every flight and they truly bought into the team-first mindset. They pushed each other every day, celebrated each other’s success, and never made it about one individual.

“They were competitive, coachable and incredibly steady all season long. When you have that much talent paired with that much character, you have a chance to do something really special, and that is exactly what this group did.”

Named to the Division 4 First Team All-State squad were Fales at No. 1 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of Madison Cook and Ireland Dewey and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Taylor Fuller and Hanna Kievit.

Receiving honorable mention All-State honors were Emma Scheffler and Sophia Augustine at No. 3 doubles.

The seven All-State selections are the most in Allegan girls tennis history.

The honors came after a season that saw the Tigers compile a 50-7-10 record over the past four years for the current senior class, including a 32-0-2 mark in conference duals.

During that span, Allegan won four conference championships, four SAC Valley Division titles, three regional championships and qualified for the Division 4 State Finals three times.

This spring alone, the Tigers finished undefeated in dual matches, captured conference, division and regional championships, won both the Allegan Invitational and Tiger Duals, and placed third at the Division 4 State Finals—the program’s highest finish since 2013 and one of the best in school history.

Arthur said one accomplishment stands above the rest.

“The accomplishment that stands out the most is winning every single flight at Regionals,” he said. “Allegan girls tennis has a long and proud history with conference championships, regional championships and great State Finals teams, but no girls team had ever swept all eight flights at Regionals before. That says everything about the depth of this team.

“It was not just one or two great flights carrying us. Every single spot in the lineup contributed.”

Arthur believes the third-place finish at the state finals also speaks volumes about what this team accomplished.

“For a program with the history that Allegan has, that is saying something,” he said. “This group didn’t just add to the tradition; they raised the standard.”

Leading the way individually was Fales, who finished 31-5 at No. 1 singles while winning a regional championship and advancing to the Division 4 state quarterfinals. She also earned first-team All-Conference honors before becoming the first player in school history to receive Miss Tennis recognition.

Cook and Dewey compiled a 33-5 record at No. 1 doubles, winning conference and regional championships before finishing as Division 4 state runners-up. The pair also earned first-team All-Conference honors.

Fuller and Kievit were nearly unbeatable at No. 2 doubles, finishing 36-1 with a 36-match winning streak. They captured conference and regional titles and advanced to the state semifinals.

Scheffler and Augustine were equally dominant at No. 3 doubles, posting a 36-2 record with a 35-match winning streak. After entering the state finals as the No. 1 seed, they finished as Division 4 state runners-up.

While the accomplishments and records will stand for years to come, Arthur said what he’ll remember most is the group’s leadership.

“They helped define an era of Allegan girls tennis,” he said. “Their career team record, conference success, regional championships, State Finals appearances, individual wins, All-State honors and record-book achievements are incredible, but what I will remember most is the way they carried themselves.

“They were leaders. They were tough. They were committed. They showed up year after year and helped build something bigger than themselves. As a coach, you always hope your seniors leave the program better than they found it, and this group absolutely did that. They left behind a legacy that future Allegan players will be chasing for a long time.”

Arthur said the seven All-State selections represent more than individual accomplishments.

“Those honors are very well deserved, but they also represent the work of the entire group,” he said. “Every player on this team had a role in pushing the level higher every day in practice and in matches.

“This season will be remembered as one of the best in program history, and these players earned every bit of that recognition.”