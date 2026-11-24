Crew members for Sturgis DPS load leaves in the southeast quadrant of the city.

(Dennis Volkert/Sentinel)

Fall leaf collection in Sturgis was extended for an additional pass throughout the city.

Crews began work on the north side on Nov. 24, and will continue southward, said Tom Sikorski, director of public services.

Collection could begin south of U.S. 12 as early as Nov. 25, Sikorski said.

The department expects the collection to conclude for the season next week.

Initially, only two trips throughout the city were planned, but leaf accumulation has continued longer than is typical. Some trees have not shed completely.

Public access to the compost site ends for the season at 6 p.m. Nov. 24. Contractors who purchased access passes may continue to use the site through Dec. 31.