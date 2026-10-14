Alarm at Otsego Middle School prompts response

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

OTSEGO— Firefighters responded to Otsego Middle School Wednesday, Oct. 7, just 16 days after a fire damaged Dix Street Elementary School.

This time, the situation proved to be minor.

A mechanical issue that produced smoke prompted an evacuation during a volleyball match at Otsego Middle School. No injuries or building damage were reported, and the match resumed after fire officials cleared the building, according to district communications director Emma Gannon.

The response followed the Monday, Sept. 21, fire at Dix Street Elementary School that originated in the library/media center and displaced students and staff.

Dix Street classes are now being held at Pine Trails Elementary School in Allegan—dubbed Dix Street West Elementary by the district—with Otsego staff continuing to teach students.

Michael Bush of the Otsego Fire Department said the OMS incident involved HVAC work and that the smoke resulted from a minor mechanical issue.

“The department received notification of the alarm at 5:45 p.m., we were on scene at 5:46 p.m. and the scene was cleared at 6:19 p.m.,” Bush said.

According to Gannon, the smoke was contained to a mechanical area, and the issue has since been repaired.

“We can confirm that rumors regarding a fire in the library area are entirely unfounded,” Gannon said.

Gannon confirmed that the alarm sounded twice, with spectators evacuating after the second activation.

“My understanding is that an individual told staff members that they witnessed someone pull the alarm intentionally, so they searched the building before determining an evacuation was not necessary,” she said. “When the alarm sounded the second time, the spectators did evacuate.”

Gannon also described the district’s standard evacuation protocol.

“Whenever a fire alarm sounds in any of our facilities, standard protocol requires evacuation of the building, regardless of the cause,” she said.

Bush said he was not aware of two separate alarm activations. He explained that the school’s alarm signal goes to an alarm company, which contacts Allegan County Central Dispatch. Dispatch then notifies the appropriate fire department.

Bush did hear a report that a custodian had manually activated an alarm pull station because of concern about smoke.

When firefighters arrived, the gymnasium evacuation was underway, with most people already outside, according to Bush.

He said other portions of the building were unoccupied because it was after school. Custodians were reportedly checking bathrooms and other areas to ensure everyone was out.

Plainwell Public Safety, Gun Plain Fire Department and Alamo Fire Department were also dispatched through mutual-aid arrangements.

Gun Plain and Alamo were canceled before arriving after crews determined the incident was minor, while Plainwell continued to the scene to assist with the investigation, Bush said.

Gannon said fire officials cleared the building to resume normal operations within 30 minutes. Once the building was cleared and the mechanical issue addressed, the volleyball match resumed.

Middle school families received an update by 7 p.m. that evening, she said.

“Any time an emergency alarm sounds at one of our schools, our priority is to keep affected families directly informed,” Gannon said.