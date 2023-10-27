Albarran appointed to 2nd Precinct seat on Sturgis City Commission

Alan Albarran has been appointed to a 2nd precinct seat on Sturgis City Commission.

By Dennis Volkert

Alan Albarran was appointed Wednesday to a 2nd Precinct seat on Sturgis City Commission, to fulfill the unexpired term of Brandon Kinsey.

Albarran was chosen in a 5-3 roll-call vote from commissioners. He will join the board formally Nov. 8 at a swear-in session.

Albarran and Rodger Moyer vied for the position. A third applicant, Daniel Boring, withdrew from consideration. At a work session Oct. 11, Albarran and Moyer each took part in separate interviews with the commission.

Robert Hile abstained from the vote Wednesday, saying he did not feel qualified to make a decision since he was unable to attend the interview session.

Commissioners Marvin Smith, Frank Ferez, Richard Bir, Linda Harrington and Emmanuel Nieves selected Albarran. Moyer was the choice of mayor Jeff Mullins, vice mayor Aaron Miller and Kinsey.

Several members stated both have strong qualifications and the decision did not come easily.

The term extends through November 2026, but will appear on the election ballot in November 2024.

Albarran, of 260 John St. Ste. 6B, is employed at KLS Underground in Constantine. He has served in various positions for St. Joseph County GOP.

Kinsey announced his intention to resign on Sept. 13. He cited expanded commitment in his role as pastor at Radiant Life Church and to his family for the decision. He was appointed to the seat in October 2021, following the resignation of Justin Wickey.

At the conclusion of Wednesday’s meeting, Kinsey gave a parting statement.

“I never thought I would enjoy so much serving on the city commission,” Kinsey said. “I knew I’d like it, but not this much. I have such a greater appreciation for city staff and the board. I didn’t realize the complexities of such a large organization. It takes great leadership and vision to do so.”

Sturgis City Commission comprises nine members, two from each of the four precincts, and one at-large. Nieves holds the other seat in Precinct 2.