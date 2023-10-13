Albarran, Moyer take part in interview process for 2nd Precinct seat on Sturgis City Commission

Rodger Moyer

Alan Albarran

At a work session Wednesday, interviews were conducted for Sturgis City Commission 2nd Precinct seat, vacated by the resignation of Brandon Kinsey.

The city received applications from three residents to fulfill the remainder of Kinsey’s term: Alan Albarran, Rodger Moyer and Daniel Boring.

The appointee will fill the remainder of the four-year term, and may run for re-election in November 2024.

Each applicant was interviewed separately.

Albarran, of 260 John St. Ste. 6B, is employed at KLS Underground in Constantine. He has served in various positions for St. Joseph County GOP.

Moyer, of 401 S. Nottawa St., is semi-retired. He serves as chaplain at Thurston Woods Village and has a ministerial position in Litchfield. He was pastor at Sturgis Evangelical Church for 21 years,

A third applicant, Daniel Boring, 170 W. Chicago Road 4B, was unable to attend the interview session.

Commissioners asked a variety of questions. Common themes were ability to make adequate commitment to board-meeting preparation and schedules; budget-assessment capability; ability to set aside personal bias to represent constituents effectively; and motivation to pursue the seat.

Duration for each interview was set at about 16 minutes — 14 for commissioner inquiries and two minutes for the board to field questions from the candidate. Board members were not allowed to discuss specific analysis of the candidates during the session.

Commissioners will make a formal decision regarding Kinsey’s successor at their meeting Oct. 25. The appointee will be seated Nov. 8.

Kinsey announced his intention to resign on Sept. 13. He cited expanded commitment in his role as pastor at Radiant Life Church and to his family for the decision.

Parameters for the appointment include meeting a requirement as an elector in the city of Sturgis.

Sturgis City Commission comprises nine members, two from each of the four precincts, and one at-large. Emmanuel Nieves holds the other seat in Precinct 2.