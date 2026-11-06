Albion man arrested, faces drug and weapons charges

A 52-year-old Albion man faces drug and weapons charges after officers searched a home in the 300 block of Hartwell Street on Nov. 2, according to the Albion Department of Public Safety.

Officers executed a search warrant at 11:43 a.m. and safely took the man into custody, police said. He was booked into the Calhoun County Jail.

Public Safety Chief Aaron Phipps said the man cannot be identified until he has been arraigned.

The man is awaiting arraignment on four counts: delivery or manufacture of less than 50 grams of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic; maintaining a drug house; purchasing a pistol without a license; and felony firearm, police said.

Police said firearms will be sent to the MSP lab for further analysis.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Police Department and Calhoun County 911 assisted with the search, according to the release.

Courtesy Photo

The Albion Department of Public Safety confiscated drugs and firearms on Hartwell St., in Albion Monday