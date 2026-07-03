Albion Prepares for New Monthly Water Bills as Infrastructure Investment Continues

An aerial view taken June 15 shows construction near Dean Drive and McIntosh Park, where the splash pad is heavily used during hot summer weather. The City’s June 22 construction update said crews had installed new storm sewer along Dean Drive from Hoaglin Drive to Bemer Street and planned additional sanitary and storm sewer work along Bemer Street. Residents may need to use Cooper Court to access roads around McIntosh Park during the project.

By Maggie LaNoue, Contributing Writer

Albion residents will soon begin receiving monthly water bills under a new billing system as the city undertakes one of the largest water and sewer infrastructure improvement programs in decades.

During a nearly 40-minute presentation at the June 15 Albion City Council meeting, representatives from Waterworth joined city officials by Zoom to explain why water and sewer rates are increasing, how the new monthly billing system will work and what residents can expect in the coming years. The presentation followed a similarly detailed report from Consumers Energy on electric rates and grid improvements, giving residents a broader look at how utilities plan for long-term infrastructure needs.

Using financial models, Waterworth representatives showed that without additional revenue, the city’s water and sewer enterprise funds would eventually operate at a deficit as they pay for major capital improvements, debt obligations, and rising operating costs. City officials emphasized that utility systems must operate as self-supporting enterprise funds, with rates covering the cost of providing service rather than relying on the city’s general fund.

Finance Director David Clark told council members the utility system also needs to maintain a healthy financial reserve for unexpected infrastructure failures. Rather than operating from one emergency to the next, he said the city should build a reserve of about $1 million to help respond when unforeseen problems arise. Council members asked whether future industrial growth or increased water use could improve the city’s financial outlook. Clark said future development would certainly be welcome, but the financial projections must be based on today’s customers and current water usage rather than assumptions about what may happen in the future.

The discussion comes as Albion continues work on a new one-million-gallon water tower, replacement water mains, sewer improvements, and other utility projects. Engineers have noted that portions of Albion’s underground sewer system date to 1909, remarkably, the same year downtown landmark Cascarelli’s first opened as a fruit stand. The building no longer operates as a regular restaurant, but still sometimes draws visitors during the holidays, when nuts are sold by the pound. More than a century later, many of the buried water systems built in 1909 in Albion are reaching the point where replacement or major rehabilitation can no longer be postponed.

Beginning in July, residents will also notice another significant change: monthly water bills instead of quarterly bills. The presentation estimated that the average residential water and sewer bill will be about $116 per month under the new rate structure. City officials said the more frequent billing, combined with new smart meters and the EyeOnWater app, will allow customers to monitor their water use much more closely than in the past.

City staff explained that the June bill was the final quarterly bill for current customers. Beginning in July, bills will cover approximately one month of water use. The July bill will include usage from May 29 through June 29, including water recorded on both the old and new meters for customers whose meters were replaced during that period. Officials emphasized that this reflects water usage only and is not a charge for replacing the meter.

New water and sewer rates will not take effect until City Council formally approves them. If approved at the July 6 meeting, the new rates would apply to usage starting in July. Staff also noted that under the new system, the monthly base charge is set at one-third of the former quarterly base charge, though that base charge would also reflect the rate increase if approved by council.

While the per-unit rate will increase, the total monthly bill will still depend in part on how much water a household uses. As with electricity, residents cannot control utility rates, but they can monitor consumption and make informed decisions about their own usage. Residents looking for ways to cut back can search online for “tips to reduce household water usage” to find ideas ranging from fixing leaks to adjusting lawn-watering habits.

The EyeOnWater app can make those usage swings easier to spot than the old quarterly system did. One Albion resident who checked the app found that water usage rose 231 percent in a single week, from 174 gallons to 579 gallons, after a dry stretch prompted more lawn watering. Tracking usage by the week, rather than waiting for a bill every three months, made the cause easy to identify. Residents should also note that the app displays usage in gallons, while the previous paper billing system measured usage in units, a difference that may make early bills look unfamiliar even when usage itself hasn’t changed.

Residents who are less comfortable using smartphone apps may find help through the Tech Savvy Seniors program at the Forks Senior Center, which offers assistance learning to use apps and other smartphone features.

Residents who irrigate lawns or gardens may also qualify for a sewer credit by completing the City’s Lawn Sprinkling Record for Sewer Credit. The bright pink form is available at the City Hall front desk. Daily meter readings are recorded between May 1 and Aug. 31, and completed forms must be submitted by Sept. 1.

City staff acknowledged that the transition to monthly billing and new smart meters is a learning process for both customers and employees. Residents with questions about their bills, the EyeOnWater app, or other aspects of the new system are encouraged to contact City Hall. Staff noted they would rather answer questions—or correct an error if one occurs—than have customers worry about an unfamiliar bill.