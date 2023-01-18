Allegan bowlers beat Saugatuck

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

It was a battle of Allegan County rivals when Allegan hosted Saugatuck in a SAC bowling showdown on Monday, Jan. 16.

And it the Tigers who came out on top, as the Allegan boys knocked off the league-leading Trailblazers 19-11 and the Allegan girls coasted to the 29-1 win.

The boys match saw Allegan win the baker games by scores of 145-127 and 148-116.

After Saugatuck won the first match-play game 874-766, game two went back and forth until the 10th frame. That’s when first-year bowler Silas Neldon came up big for the Tigers.

“Silas stepped up and put on a strong finish, throwing three strikes in the 10th to fire up our team,” Allegan coach Don Lamb said. “Our number two and three bowlers, Logan Locatis and Sam Morse, then each threw a double in the tenth and the momentum shifted all to us.”

Allegan (5-1-1) won the game 874-807, led by a 200 from Andrew Snyder and a 199 from Locatis, who had a 181 in game one. Anderson Zoch had a 186 to top Allegan in the first game.

The girls match was all Allegan, as the Tigers (7-0) won both baker games (143-109 and 122-114) before taking the match-play games 861-487 and 746-490.

Leah Snyder had a 415 series—including a 216 in game one—while Rainah Spohn had a 176 in game one and Savannah Beilfuss had a 177 in game two.

“Today’s matches once again made us as coaches so proud of the way the kids bowled,” Lamb said. “The boys rallied as a team to defeat the previously undefeated Saugatuck team, and the girls the kept their undefeated season going.”

Allegan teams traveled to Eastland Lanes to face Parchment on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and came away with two victories.

The Allegan boys won 26-4, while the Allegan girls prevailed 24-6.

In the boys match, the Tigers took the baker games by scores of 140-137 and 148-92.

Match play saw Allegan come out on top by scores of 679-616 and 782-604.

Andrew Snyder led the Tigers in both games, with respective scores of 210 and 212 for a 422 series.

The girls match started a little slowly for the Tigers, who dropped the first baker game 122-118. But Allegan regrouped to win the second baker game 135-128 before taking the match-play games 800-569 and 704-552.

Spohn led the team with a 181 in game one, with Leah Snyder going for a 177.