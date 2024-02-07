Allegan County News & Union Enterprise Sports

Allegan bowling competes three days in a row

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 408 Views

By Jason Wesseldyk
Sports Editor

SOUTH HAVEN—Competing for the third straight day, the Allegan bowling teams secured wins over Saugatuck on Thursday, Feb. 1.
The 30-0 win by the Allegan boys kept that team unbeaten at 11-0 in the SAC Lakeshore and 13-0 overall.
After winning both baker games, the Allegan boys team took the match-play games 761-439 and 766-514.
Anderson Zoch led the Tigers with a 178 in game one, while Levi Creguer had a 206 in game two.
The Allegan girls split the bakers, but bounced back to win the match-play games 672-510 and 631-489. Charlise Ritz had a team-best 179 in game one, with Audrey Brink going for a 172 in game two.
On Wednesday, Jan. 31, the Allegan boys beat Coloma 23.5-6.5, with the girls falling 22-8.
A highlight for the Allegan boys team was a 915 in the second match-play game and a 1,800 series, both of which set season highs.
Zoch had a 204 in game one and a 215 in game two. Logan Locatis, meanwhile, put together a career-best 257 in the second game that included eight straight strikes to start.
The Allegan girls took the second baker game after dropping the first. But Coloma won both match-play games to prevail.
Leah Snyder had a 158 in game one and a 181 in game two.
 It was a double win for Allegan against Comstock on Tuesday, Jan. 30, with the boys winning 23-7 and the girls winning 18-12.
After splitting the baker games, the Allegan boys dominated the match-play games by scores of 817-535 and 848-597.
Zoch had a 201 in the first game and a 226 in the second.
The Allegan girls, meanwhile, were shorthanded with only four bowlers and lost both bakers to trail 10-0. But wins of 555-506 and 555-451 in the match-play games sent the Tigers to victory.
Snyder had a 181 in game one and a 179 in game two. 

Leave a Reply