Allegan bowling competes three days in a row

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

SOUTH HAVEN—Competing for the third straight day, the Allegan bowling teams secured wins over Saugatuck on Thursday, Feb. 1.

The 30-0 win by the Allegan boys kept that team unbeaten at 11-0 in the SAC Lakeshore and 13-0 overall.

After winning both baker games, the Allegan boys team took the match-play games 761-439 and 766-514.

Anderson Zoch led the Tigers with a 178 in game one, while Levi Creguer had a 206 in game two.

The Allegan girls split the bakers, but bounced back to win the match-play games 672-510 and 631-489. Charlise Ritz had a team-best 179 in game one, with Audrey Brink going for a 172 in game two.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, the Allegan boys beat Coloma 23.5-6.5, with the girls falling 22-8.

A highlight for the Allegan boys team was a 915 in the second match-play game and a 1,800 series, both of which set season highs.

Zoch had a 204 in game one and a 215 in game two. Logan Locatis, meanwhile, put together a career-best 257 in the second game that included eight straight strikes to start.

The Allegan girls took the second baker game after dropping the first. But Coloma won both match-play games to prevail.

Leah Snyder had a 158 in game one and a 181 in game two.

It was a double win for Allegan against Comstock on Tuesday, Jan. 30, with the boys winning 23-7 and the girls winning 18-12.

After splitting the baker games, the Allegan boys dominated the match-play games by scores of 817-535 and 848-597.

Zoch had a 201 in the first game and a 226 in the second.

The Allegan girls, meanwhile, were shorthanded with only four bowlers and lost both bakers to trail 10-0. But wins of 555-506 and 555-451 in the match-play games sent the Tigers to victory.

Snyder had a 181 in game one and a 179 in game two.