Allegan bowling teams face Coloma

Andrew Snyder competes in Allegan’s match against Coloma. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The girls bowling teams from Allegan and Coloma both entered their SAC Lakeshore match on Monday, Dec. 19, with unbeaten records.

Only the Tigers exited the match way.

Allegan won both baker games and both match-play games to secure the 25-5 victory and improve to 5-0.

The Allegan boys settled for a 15-15 tie with Coloma.

For the girls, Leah Snyder posted high-scoring honors in each of the match-play games with a 202 in game one and a 193 in game two. The Tigers took the first game 797-690 and won the second 724-687.

Other top performers for Allegan included Rainah Spohn (174 in game one) and Savannah Beilfuss (166 in game one and 162 in game two).

The Tigers took the baker games 146-116 and 128-113.

The boys match saw Coloma take the first baker game 171-150 before Allegan responded with a 180-134 win in game two.

The Tigers (3-1-1) carried that momentum into the first match-play game, winning 700-671. Andrew Snyder (186) and Anderson Zoch (174) led the way.

Game two went Coloma’s way, as the Comets won 783-709. Zoch led Allegan with a 183, followed by Andrew Snyder at 172.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Allegan faced Martin, with the Tigers winning the girls match 27-3 and taking the boys match 24-6.

The Allegan girls won the baker games 169-94 and 139-117 before claiming the match-play games 818-537 and 748-601.

Leah Snyder (208 in game one, 204 in game two) led the way. Audrey Brink had a 187 in the first game, with Beilfuss going for a 166 in game two.

The Allegan boys dropped the first baker game to the Clippers 152-124. But the Tigers bounced back to win the second baker game (173-106) and both match-play games (828-702 and 859-800).

Zoch had games of 190 and a 193, respectively, with Logan Locatis and Aiden Letts each finishing at 166 in game one. Andrew Snyder had a 176 in game two.