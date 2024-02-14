Allegan boys bowling posts comeback win

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

BRONSON—Following the two baker games in its SAC non-divisional match against Burr Oak on Monday, Feb. 12, the situation appeared pretty dire for the Allegan boys bowling team.

After all, the Tigers dropped both bakers—135-122 and 168-152—to fall behind 10-0.

But as is so often the case, appearances were deceiving.

Allegan bounced back to take the first match-play game 877-740 before winning the second 840-642, thereby claiming the match 17.5-12.5 to keep its unbeaten dual record intact at 16-0.

“I was very proud to see the kids determined and focused on the game to keep their great season going,” Allegan coach Don Lamb said.

Anderson Zoch posted a 213 in game one and a 191 in game two for a 404 series. Logan Locatis went for a 199 in the first game and a 197 in the second for a 396 series.

Levi Creguer chipped in with a 190 in game two.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, Allegan hosted Parchment at Lakeside Entertainment in South Haven and earned the sweep.

The Allegan boys won 29-1, while the Allegan girls prevailed 30-0.

After winning the bakers 193-97 and 172-75, the Allegan boys took the match-play games 935-632 and 926-670.

Creguer had a team-high 216 in game one, followed by Locatis at 215 and Zoch at 204. Game two saw Anderson lead the way at 223, with Creguer at 208 and Silas Neldon at 183.

In the girls match, the Tigers (8-7 overall and 8-5 in the SAC Lakeshore) took the bakers 154-75 and 122-49 before securing the match-play games 625-294 and 625-343.

Leah Snyder went 157-216 for a 373 series. Audrey Brink and Breeze Keaton had respective game-one efforts of 150 and 143.

Allegan had a split decision against Saugatuck on Tuesday, Feb. 6. The Tigers won the boys match, but fell on the girls side.

The Tigers won all four of the boys games: 156-150 and 155-82 in the bakers along with 790-764 and 755-665 in match play.

Locatis had team highs of 183 and 189, with Zoch adding a 181 in the first game.

The Allegan girls dropped the bakers 116-105 and 156-129, but came back with a 692-488 win in the first match-play game. But a 681-649 loss that went to the 10th frame in game two sealed the Tigers’ fate.

Snyder posted respective scores of 194 and 210.