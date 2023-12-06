Allegan boys bowling wins two matches

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

SOUTH HAVEN—The season is off to a strong start for the Allegan boys bowling team.

Hosting Kalamazoo Christian at Lakeside Entertainment in South Haven on Monday, Dec. 4, the Tigers posted the 29-1 victory to improve to 2-0.

Allegan won both baker games 184-93 and 180-114 before taking the match-play games 799-588 and 795-579.

Levi Creguer led Allegan in game one with a 202, followed by Anderson Zoch at 180 and Silas Neldon at 177 game. Creguer also had the top score in game two at 205, while Zoch was at 193 and Logan Locatis was at 172.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, Allegan downed Niles Brandywine 19-5-10.5 in its opening match.

The first baker game finished in a 124-124 tie, with Allegan taking the second 148-131.

In match play, the Tigers bounced back from a 707-654 loss in game one to take game two 821-722.

Creguer had the top score for Allegan in both games (164 and 235). Zoch finished at 161 in the first game and 182 in the second.

The Allegan girls, meanwhile, dropped both of their matches, including a 16-14 setback to Kalamazoo Christian.

Against K-Christian, the Tigers split the baker games—winning the first 98-91 and losing the second 115-101. Match play saw Allegan prevail by a 620-572 score in the game one and fall by a 615-582 score in game two.

Leah Snyder led the way for the Tigers with respective scores of 230 and 174. Audrey Brink added a 148 in the first game.

Allegan split the baker games against Brandywine and lost the match-play games by scores of 698-565 and 607-579. Brink had a team-best 150 in the first game and Snyder led the team with a 151 in game two.