Allegan claims Division 4 regional tennis championship

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

With a field that included three state-ranked teams, the Division 4 boys tennis regional hosted by Allegan promised to be competitive with many hard-fought matches.

It was just that.

And when the dust settled, it was the fifth-ranked Tigers who claimed the regional championship with 17 points.

No. 8 Kalamazoo Christian was close behind with 15 points, followed by Unity Christian (11 points), No. 10 South Christian (seven points) and Hackett Catholic (six points). South Haven, Battle Creek Pennfield and Lakewood all failed to score.

“It was a battle all day long, but our guys were able to emerge victorious,” Allegan coach Damien Arthur said. “All of their hard work this season and during the offseason and the years of dedication paid off.”

The Tigers finished with three flight titles, as No. 1 doubles Cole Muenzer/Jackson Morrie, No. 3 doubles Evan Ruga/Carson Williams and No. 3 singles Silas Neldon all went a perfect 3-0 for the day.

Muenzer/Morrie outlasted the Kalamazoo Christian team 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 in the finals, while Neldon also went three sets (6-3, 5-7, 6-2) in the finals against Kalamazoo Christian’s Mario Moralez.

Three other flights—No. 2 singles Gavin Clark, No. 4 singles Ezra Smith and No. 4 doubles Ely Barnhart/Joe Sosnowski—finished runner-up for Allegan.

No. 1 singles Evan Eichbauer and No. 2 doubles Nate Kuebler/Adam Mozery reached the semifinals before bowing out.

“We extended our season another 10 days for our six seniors, which is great,” Arthur said. “It’s always an even better bonus to give those guys another week or so of tennis.

“What a season to break in the new Gary Ellis Courts. We are Wolverine Conference champions, regional champions and were state bound.”

Speaking of the State Finals, the Tigers will play in the Holland area beginning Friday, Oct. 20.

“We should have a good showing at the State Finals,” Arthur said. “We have a lot of great depth and some talent to carry some of our flights to the quarterfinals and to the semifinals.

“I’m excited to see what we can do as a squad, but also a little sad because it’s the last time the seniors will be playing for Allegan tennis.”