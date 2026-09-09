Allegan County Fair kicks off

By Gari Voss

The 174th Allegan County Fair opens its gates to guests on Friday, September 11, 2026, at 1pm and will continue to open at 8am each day through Saturday, September 19, 2026. The barns have been mucked, the buildings cleaned, the entries seeking Blue Ribbons have been entered, livestock of all varieties are being washed and groomed, the carnival rides are arriving and being assembled, the Fair food is getting prepped for Fair foodies, and the lineup of entertainment on the Grandstand is phenomenal.

Experienced fairgoers have already planned their days and times to begin their 2026 experience. They have memorized the theme days:

Friday – Opening,

Saturday – Begin Shoe Us Your Talent,

Sunday – Taste of the Fair to try some food offerings,

Monday – Parade/Carload/Children’s Day,

Tuesday – Senior Citizen Day: $5 entry until noon; 8am Breakfast & Program in Hilltop Tent

Wednesday – Ladies Day: $5 entry until noon; 8am Program in Hilltop Tent; Livestock Auction

Thursday – Veterans Day: All military past and present free with proper ID.

Friday – Show Us Your Talent Finals at 6pm

Saturday – Last Day of Fair; Demolition Derby State Finals; Rides until closing.

Newbies may require some coaching and assistance in navigating the grounds, so let’s begin with a few pointers…

Real money: Many vendors on the fairgrounds take cards, but take some real cash in case. The “Chicken Gate”: Rocky Rooser is probably the most highly photographed object at the fair. He marks Gate #1/A and many parents direct youngsters to meet there. From Rocky, visitors can see the Agricultural and Commercial Buildings, the Home Ec/Arts and Crafts Building, the Youth Building, and the road to the lower parking and track areas. Whether visitors walk in or drive in, it’s a great place to begin getting the feel of the Fair. If parking in the lower lot, the trolley will carry visitors up to the Community & Children’s Area of the Fairgrounds. Once on the hill, the Community & Children’s Area will have family activities and the food vendors and carnival rides will begin. The Community Area will feature Sea Lion Splash Shows each day. The Youth Building will host Allegan County Show Us Your Talent on Saturday the 12th at 2pm, Sunday the 12th at 2pm, Thursday the 17th at 6pm with finals on Friday the 18th at 6pm. The Home Economics Building holds the photography, baked and canned goods, and sewing along with the Good Shepherd Food Booth that is one of the longest running local booths on the fairgrounds and still features great prices, homemade chili and pies.

6.Gate #2/B: The main road through the Fair to the Grandstand begins at Gate #2/B which will be open only to foot traffic. The heart of the carnival rides and food begin here. In addition, there are the main restrooms and around the corner, the Allegan Band Food Booth. By standing at Gate #2, visitors can look right to the Agricultural and Industrial Buildings, straight through the rides to the Grandstand, and left to the beloved John Pahl Historical Village and the animal barns. John Pahl Historical Village takes visitors back in time with a schoolhouse, blacksmith shop, general store, log cabins, and town hall that let visitors experience 19th- and early 20th-century life. To truly experience this area takes time going through the buildings, plus examining all that is in the two “antique” farm barns that are chockful of delightful objects for years gone by. The Camp Kidwell Café can be a great stopping place for meals beginning with an early breakfast. Youth and open class animal owners who have livestock in barns and pens must do early morning chores, and the camp volunteers make sure all employees and early arrivals get a substantial breakfast. The menu then satisfies lunch and dinner hunger. The Animal Barns also require more than a minute, The barns stretch from the Historical Village to the Grandstand and toward the Flats. The Weldon Rumery Show Arena is the heart of the barns. Most days, participants will compete for ribbons with their animals, and on Wednesday, the animal auction is held, and the entries go for top dollar. Many a 4-Her has earned money to attend post-high school programs. Gate #3/C allows visitors to ramble by the campers and animal barns toward The Flats Arena, or visitors can immediately head up onto the upper parking area. This puts them in a great place to begin with the animals and move toward the Midway, Agricultural Hall, Commercial Buildings, Community & Children’s Area, etc. Gate #4/D is found by taking neighborhood streets past “Dawson School” and arriving on the Hilltop. On the Hilltop visitors can find picnic areas and a Community Tent where Ladies Day and Senior Day events are held. Then it is all downhill until the end of the day. The Flats Arena holds the youth horse shows on weekends. During the week, visitors may find participants exercising their horses, but it is generally quiet. The Grandstand is the gateway to the racetrack and the main stage. There will be harness races on Monday and Tuesday, then the entertainment escalates in the evenings. The 2026 entertainment lineup is truly fantastic.

Fri., Sept. 11 at 7:30pm: Wynonna Judd & Melissa Etheridge open the Fair.

Sat., Sept. 12 at 6pm: Breaking Benjamin headlines with support from Chevelle, Starset, and Kami Kehoe.

Sun., Sept. 13 at 6pm: The sounds of engines will be heard as the Unique Motor Sports Off Road Demo Derby begins.

Mon., Sept. 14 at 6pm: The action starts in Downtown Allegan when the Fair Parade steps off. It will begin arriving at the Grandstand about 7pm for judging.

Tues., Sept. 15 at 7pm: The roar of machines again fills the Fairgrounds with the NTPA Truck & Tractor Pulls.

Wed., Sept. 16 at 7pm: The smell of leather, the jingle of spurs, and the pounding of hoofs signal the beginning of the Flying Star Professional Rodeo.

Thurs., Sept. 17 at 7:30pm: Chris Tomlin and Tasha Layton grace the stage.

Fri., Sept. 18 at 6pm: Main Stage will host a wonderful gathering of talent with Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms, and Spin Doctors sharing their music.

Sat., Sept. 19 at 6pm: The crunch of medal, the whine of engines, and craziness will fill the track in front of the Grandstand as Unique Motor Sports Demolition Derby begins. This is the Championship Event and promises to bring the best of the best accident initiators to the grounds. The Midway Rides by Sherbeck Entertainment Group open at 3pm on weekdays and 12pm on weekends. The rides will be everywhere from the Community & Children’s Area above the lower parking lot to the animal barns and from the main gate #2 to the Grandstand.

• Thrill Rides:

o Alien Abduction: a gravity-defying ride that’s sure to thrill

o Top Gun: that requires 12 tickets

o Music Express: another ride that defies gravity and promises an exciting experience

• Classic Fair Rides:

o Ferris Wheel: a classic fair staple, offering a panoramic view of the fairgrounds

o Merry-Go-Round: a family favorite

• Ride wristbands for purchase, which can be a cost-effective way to enjoy multiple rides. The prices for ride wristbands vary depending on the day and age group:

• Daily Presale (Office / Online): $30 at the fair office or $30.50 online.

• Weekend Daily Wristbands: $35 at the gate/onsite or $35.50 online.

• Mega Band (All 9 Days): $110 at the office or $114 online.

• Individual Ride Tickets (Alternative): $1.50 each, or 50 tickets for $60 via https://skerbeck.com/events/228 . Most rides require 3 to 6 tickets, but Top Gun takes 12.