Allegan Elementary hosts open house and ribbon cutting

By Gari Voss

At 4pm on Thursday, August 20, 2026, the doors of Allegan Elementary will open to the public. All are invited to enter the halls of the new Elementary School and see what the Bond Proposal has done for the elementary students in the Allegan Public School District. At 5pm, the Ribbon Cutting will signify the official opening of the brand new facility for students in grades kindergarten through 5th grade.

Whether visitors enter from the 34th Street or Sherman Street entrance, there will be parking in the Family Parking Lots. Come, wander the halls, speak with staff and teachers, and feel the vibes of this brand new educational environment.