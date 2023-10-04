Allegan golfers place seventh at final conference jamboree

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

PAW PAW—The final KVA girls golf jamboree of the season took place at Heritage Glen Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 28.

And with a score of 246, Allegan placed seventh to account for its best finish in a league jamboree this season.

Kalamazoo Christian—ranked fourth in Division 4—won with a score of 177, while South Haven was second at 192 and Hackett Catholic—ranked sixth in D4—was third at 203.

Comstock was fourth (216), Dowagiac was fifth (223), Michigan Lutheran was sixth (243), Schoolcraft was eighth (249), Cassopolis was ninth (256), Niles Brandywine was 10th (281) and Berrien Springs was 11th (301).

Senior Leah Snyder paced Allegan with a 53, which put her 18th in the individual standings. Fellow seniors Chalise Ritz (63) and Audrey Brink (64) were next for the Tigers, with freshman Kaylee Haas (66) rounding out the scoring.