Allegan Homecoming brings Tiger Pride to the Community

By Kimberly Pullen

Allegan was a sea of orange and black as Tiger Pride filled the community on October 2, 2026.

Students, families and community members gathered around Allegan High School for the Homecoming parade, lining the sidewalks to watch as students, teams and clubs made their way around the school. Parade participants kept spectators busy reaching for candy as handfuls were tossed into the crowd along the route.

Following the parade, the celebration continued with a tailgate, giving students, families and community members an opportunity to enjoy food, fun and plenty of team spirit before the evening’s main event.

This year’s Homecoming celebration brought a unique twist as Allegan High School’s Varsity soccer team took the field against Otsego for the Homecoming game.

The Allegan High School Chamber Choir opened the evening by performing the national anthem before the 6 p.m. game got underway.

The Tigers gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about, defeating Otsego 2-1.

During halftime, the Homecoming festivities continued with a golf cart parade. Each class decorated a golf cart around a different decade theme before driving onto the track to compete for bragging rights for best decorated.

The senior class took the top prize, adding another victory to an already memorable Homecoming evening.

Following the game, the Allegan High School marching band took the field to perform its competition show for the crowd, giving a glimpse into the band’s hard work.

The evening concluded with the announcement of the 2026 Homecoming Court, where Kara Wooster was crowned Homecoming Queen and Hauk Henrickson was crowned Homecoming King.