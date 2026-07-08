Allegan July 3rd Jubilee: storms force fireworks cancellation

No matter which direction one looked, the Allegan Riverfront was filling with spectators. Many arrived early to listen to music, find their favorite food, and lay claim to a favorite viewing spot. That was 9:30pm. Then the second round of lightning lit up the sky, and to follow safety protocol, the event organizers announced that the fireworks were being postponed to a later date.

By Gari Voss

On July 3, 2026, in preparation for the July 3rd Jubilee: America250, the food trucks rolled into place along the Allegan Riverfront, floats were being assembled and decorated in preparation for the Parade that would assemble behind Country Furniture, the barges on the Kalamazoo River were ready with their loads of surprises to awe and entertain the thousands that would be on the Allegan Riverfront and beyond, then…

At about 4:00pm, the wind began that quickly grew into a driving force. Rain followed and pelted everything in sight. The tornado siren sounded as the winds increased. An announcement came from City Hall that the “Parade is cancelled due to the weather.”

Watching the weather maps, it was determined that the storm would pass. By 5:30pm, the wind had subsided and the rain was barely a mist. The July 3rd Jubilee: America250 would continue as planned, “weather permitting”. The food vendors opened, Strumb, Dumb & Dumber set up at the Mahan Amphitheater to begin playing at about 6pm, The Soul Syndicate had their sound ready on the Riverfront Stage to begin at 7pm, and the conditions looked perfect for the 10:15pm fireworks display.

People were arriving by the droves. Long lines formed for the food trucks, people staked out the viewing spots, and life on the Riverfront anticipated the coming light show. A quick trip around the edges of Allegan found every parking lot and side street filled with more vehicles coming.

Then… The rumble of thunder could be heard in the distance, and lightening turned the dusk sky white. The air became heavier as the new front of storm clouds, complete with lightning, began to cover the sky. As the weather intensified, word came from the event organizers.

“Due to ongoing lightning in the area, tonight’s July 3 Jubilee: America250 fireworks display is cancelled in the interest of safety.

Thank you to The Soul Syndicate and Strumb, Dumb & Dumber for providing outstanding live entertainment, to our food vendors for serving the community throughout the evening, and to our police, fire, EMS, DPW, and event coordinators who helped make today’s celebration possible.

We also want to thank everyone who joined us Downtown for your patience, understanding, and support as weather conditions changed throughout the day.

Finally, thank you to our event sponsors, the City of Allegan, Allegan Township, and a generous patriotic donor, for making this celebration possible.”

It was not possible to reschedule the fireworks display for July 4th, but the event organizers continue to work on setting a date for the fireworks to return to the Riverfront this summer.