Allegan looks to future after varsity football season ends early

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Allegan’s varsity football season ended earlier than anyone expected.

Now the district is turning its attention toward making sure it builds a solid foundation for the program moving forward.

Allegan Public Schools announced last week that it would be unable to complete the varsity season because of dwindling participation numbers. After initially exploring the possibility of playing 8-player games for the remainder of the schedule, the Tigers no longer had enough players to continue.

Only five varsity players reported for picture day and practice before the decision was made to end the season.

The district had already acknowledged that several aspects of the season had not gone as hoped, including participation numbers, summer programming and team-building.

According to Allegan Public Schools Superintendent James Antoine, however, the issues facing the varsity program didn’t begin this fall.

“There are several factors that have contributed to where the program is today,” Antoine said. “Participation numbers among our current junior and senior classes have been low since they were in middle school.”

Those years coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, which Antoine said affected participation and development across a number of Allegan’s athletic programs.

Sports specialization has also played a role, he said, particularly at a school Allegan’s size.

“When a program is only one or two athletes deep at key positions, it becomes very difficult to sustain a competitive 11-player football team,” Antoine said. “For our programs to be successful, we need as many students as possible participating in multiple sports and developing a broad range of athletic skills.”

Antoine stressed that those factors aren’t intended to excuse the situation.

“None of these factors is an excuse, but they are important pieces of understanding how we reached this point,” he said. “Moving forward, we need to focus on the things we can control and continue building participation from the youngest levels of our football program through varsity.”

Coaching change coming

Allegan will also have a new head coach when the program takes the field again.

Tony Danzig also resigned as head coach last week, but Antoine clarified that the decision wasn’t made as a result of the varsity season ending early.

“Coach Danzig had already made the decision that this would be his final season coaching football and was waiting until the season ended to make that known,” Antoine said. “Unfortunately, the end of the season came much earlier than any of us had hoped or expected.”

Danzig will remain a teacher in the district.

“We appreciate the time, effort and commitment Coach Danzig has given to our student-athletes and to the football program,” Antoine said. “We wish him well as he steps away from coaching.”

The district plans to conduct what Antoine described as a thorough assessment of the football program before determining what varsity football will look like in 2027.

Athletic director Ron Orr will lead that process.

Participation, player development, coaching, summer programming, team-building and the overall experience being provided to athletes will all be evaluated.

For Antoine, though, the assessment needs to extend well beyond the varsity program.

“The most important part of this process will be making sure we have a connected football program from flag football and Rocket Football, through middle school and ultimately to the varsity level,” he said. “The goal is not simply to find a short-term solution, but to build a football program that can be sustainable and successful for our students for years to come.”

Exactly what that program will look like remains to be determined.

Both 8-player and 11-player football will be considered for next season.

“Once we have a new coach in place, we will be able to assess our participation numbers, talk with our players and families, and evaluate what option provides the best opportunity for our students and the long-term health of the program,” Antoine said.

One thing the district hopes to avoid is having to change course after a season has already begun.

“We want to make a thoughtful decision based on the information we have available and give our student-athletes a clear direction well in advance of the season,” Antoine said.

There are some encouraging signs.

While participation among the current upperclassmen has been low, Antoine said numbers are strong from the JV program through the upper-elementary levels. The JV team will finish out its season.

“Our job now is to keep those young athletes engaged, continue developing their skills and, most importantly, help them see football as a program they want to remain a part of as they move through middle school and high school,” he said.

Homecoming takes a different look

The cancellation of the varsity season also left Allegan without its traditional Homecoming football game Friday, Oct. 2.

But it didn’t leave the Tigers without a Homecoming game.

The boys soccer team stepped into the spotlight, hosting former Wolverine Conference rival Otsego in front of a crowd much larger than the team typically sees.

And some of the most noticeable members of the student section were the football players whose own season had just come to an end.

“I was especially impressed with our football players for coming out to support the soccer team and being part of the student section,” Antoine said. “That showed a lot of class and really demonstrated that, even though they weren’t able to play their own game, they were still committed to being part of Homecoming and supporting their classmates.”

The band was also on hand, giving the soccer players an atmosphere they don’t normally experience. Allegan won the game, defeating Otsego 2-1.

The rest of Allegan’s Homecoming traditions continued as well, including the parade, tailgate and Homecoming court.

“Obviously, this wasn’t the Homecoming anyone had originally envisioned, but our students, staff and community made the very best of the situation,” Antoine said.

“In the end, the focus was still on celebrating our students and giving them an opportunity to come together and enjoy the weekend.”

For the football program, the work of determining what comes next is just beginning.

And Antoine believes building something sustainable will require looking much further down the program than Friday nights at the high school.

“Building a sustainable varsity program does not start at the varsity level,” he said. “It starts when a student first puts on a football helmet in elementary school.

“If we can build that connection and continuity throughout the program, we believe we can put Allegan football in a much stronger position for the future.”