Allegan marching band finishes high, on to nationals

By Kimberly Pullen

After a season of accomplishments, the Allegan High School Marching Band has another reason to celebrate. The band finished fourth in Flight V at the Michigan Competing Bands Association (MCBA) State Championships on Saturday, November 7, 2026, earning a score of 82.850. With state competition behind them, the students are now preparing for an opportunity that has been more than three decades in the making.

The fourth-place finish marks the first time in 11 years that Allegan has finished among the top four at state. It is also just the fifth time in the program’s 31 appearances in the state finals that the band has placed in the top four.

Band Director Brenden Hoekstra said the group had one of its best performances of the season, and the students felt good about their show.

“It was a great run through! We definitely had one of the best runs of the season. The students felt good about their show,” Hoekstra said.

Performing inside Ford Field brought some challenges, particularly with sound balance and electronics. Hoekstra explained that it was the band’s first indoor performance of the year, and adjustments were needed for the new space, including balancing the electronics and drumline. However, he emphasized that the issues were not the fault of the students.

This year’s accomplishments extend well beyond the state competition. Allegan improved from an eighth-place finish last year to fourth place this season and scored above 82 for the first time in eight years. The band also earned its first first-place finish at an invitational in more than 12 years at the Otsego Invitational.

The season included the graduation of 15 seniors, the program’s longest season and a return to national competition. The band has also reached another milestone with its 31st state qualification.

Looking back at the season, Hoekstra said one of the biggest changes he noticed was how quickly the students learned and adapted as the year progressed. Changes that may have taken 30 minutes and considerable explanation early in the season could be accomplished in just a few minutes later on.

With 31 state qualifications behind the program, Hoekstra is already looking toward the future.

“Why not 31 more? Let’s keep pushing for excellence and success at all times,” he said.

The next stop for the band is the Bands of America (BOA) Grand National Championships, taking place November 12-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. This will be only the second time Allegan has competed at Grand Nationals and its first appearance in 36 years.

The 55-member band, under Hoekstra’s direction, will compete with its show, “Let it Bee.” Drum majors Alexandra Blu Bredeweg and Ireland Dewey will lead the group through a performance featuring musical selections including “Let It Be,” “Swarm,” “Flying Szalinski” from Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, “Flight of the Bumblebee” and “Flowers.”

The show brings its theme to life with honeycomb and flower props, along with a senior backflip that adds another element to the performance.

Allegan is scheduled to perform at 12:30 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2026.

As the students prepare for the national competition, Hoekstra said the next goal is to build consistency throughout the show. He wants the students to know exactly how each part will come together and be able to walk off the field knowing they delivered the performance they intended.

Getting the students to Grand Nationals is also a significant financial undertaking. The Allegan Band Boosters are covering nearly every dollar of the trip for each student. Donations to the Band Boosters are the best way for community members to help support the students and the opportunity to compete.

Hoekstra also encourages the community to cheer the band on, watch the live stream and send words of encouragement to the students as they take on this next challenge.

After a fourth-place finish at state and a season that has brought several accomplishments for the program, the Allegan Marching Band has plenty to be proud of. Now, the students have the opportunity to take what they have worked so hard to accomplish and represent Allegan on a national stage.