Allegan rolls out the sidewalks for Trick or Treaters

By Gari Voss

When it comes to Halloween, pictures say far more than words. On Saturday, October 31, 2026, the City of Allegan rolled out the sidewalks and opened the shop and business doors to creatures and characters of every size and shape. From the tiniest babe in arms to the more mature grandmas and grandpas, everyone dressed in their finest, scariest, or cutest costume to impress those wandering the streets or waiting to hand out goodies.

There were no prizes given for the best costume or the best treats. The afternoon and evening just brought neighbors together with visitors to enjoy the beautiful weather and Halloween spirit.

Traveling from the Old Jail Museum and Good Shepherd Church on Walnut St. then onto Hubbard St. and the Library to A-Tech, a bucket could garner quite the trove of candy.

Traveling on down Hubbard to the businesses then taking a shortcut to Riverfront Park and the giant pumpkins not only found treats, but the line waiting to take pictures with the giant orange blimp.

By slipping up to Brady Streat past Mahan Park, revelers could find lines of odd creatures and characters getting treats at Tilt and traveling back down to Hubbard Street without missing a beat.

Cross Hubbard onto Locust Street, and the generosity did not slacken. Businesses offered treats inside and outside that delighted the party goers.

Turning up Trowbridge Street at Trowbridge Plaza just encouraged the crowds to continue their quest. No matter where they went, people were adding to their booty all the way to Tardy’s Underground Comics & Collectibles.

By 5pm, the groups had exited the downtown area and were wandering into the neighborhoods to continue their quest and model their wonderful attire to all who turned on a porch light and offered a goody.

A special thank you to the Allegan Area Firefighters for remembering that treats can be more than high doses of sugar. Their hot dog stand gave Trick-or-Treaters and families an opportunity for a little protein in the midst of their sugar highs.

A huge thank you to all of the businesses and residents of Allegan who created a wonderful experience for the youngsters, and those not so young, of the Allegan area.