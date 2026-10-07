Allegan soccer picks up homecoming victory against Otsego

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

It wasn’t the Homecoming game Allegan originally had planned.

For the Tigers’ boys soccer team, however, it turned into a memorable night.

With Allegan unable to continue its varsity football season, the soccer team stepped into the spotlight Friday, Oct. 2, hosting former Wolverine Conference rival Otsego in what coach Andy Bishop said was the first Homecoming soccer game in school history.

And the Tigers made the most of the opportunity.

Allegan scored twice in the opening 10 minutes and held on for a 2-1 victory, capping a week in which the Tigers won three games in five days.

“It was a great night to play soccer,” Bishop said. “The fans and student section were very loud and supportive.”

Allegan wasted little time giving those fans something to cheer about.

Sawyer Wedge set up Colby Bishop for the game’s opening goal before the Tigers struck again a few minutes later.

LJ Dial started the play with one of his long throw-ins, with Wedge getting his head on the ball and putting it into the net for a 2-0 advantage.

From there, the game settled into a back-and-forth battle.

Allegan continued to generate scoring opportunities, but Bishop credited Otsego’s goalkeeper with keeping the Bulldogs within striking distance.

“The boys got a lot of shots on, but the keeper either deflected them or we were just outside the post,” Bishop said. “Otsego’s keeper played very well.”

Bishop was equally pleased with the work of his own defense.

Nathan Martinez, Linkoln Dillion, Leland McKellips and Jackson Middaugh helped limit Otsego’s opportunities and preserve the one-goal victory.

“Defense is a tough job, and they don’t get the glory that players who score do,” Bishop said. “I give our defensive back line a bunch of credit. They played amazing keeping the ball out of our end.”

For Bishop, getting the victory was a fitting way to finish an unusual but memorable Homecoming night.

“I was glad the team could step up to play the Homecoming game and very glad we could get the win,” he said.

The Homecoming victory came one night after Allegan celebrated its seniors with a 9-1 mercy-rule win over Constantine on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Seniors Colby Bishop, Wedge, Dial, McKellips, Martinez and Agustin Delucas were recognized.

“It was a fun night to celebrate our seniors,” Andy Bishop said. “Everyone played well and they had a lot of fun.”

Dial made a little school history of his own during the victory, recording six assists to break Allegan’s single-game record.

Colby Bishop and Wedge each scored three goals and added an assist. Delucas scored twice, while Dillion added one goal.