Allegan soccer turns in strong effort at Bloomingdale tourney

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The first half of the season hasn’t always been easy for the Allegan boys soccer team.

But if Saturday, Sept. 12, was any indication, the Tigers could be hitting their stride at just the right time.

Allegan went unbeaten in its two games at the Bloomingdale Tournament, opening with a 3-0 victory over Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian before battling the Kalamazoo Cougars to a 2-2 tie.

“I am proud of the boys this weekend, especially with the changes we had to make and the tough first half of the season,” Allegan coach Andy Bishop said. “We are now starting the second half of the season and we are clicking.”

Those changes became necessary after the Tigers lost defensive winger Corbin Chopp to a broken wrist a few days before the tournament.

And with experienced depth already at a premium, Bishop knew replacing Chopp wouldn’t be easy.

“Losing Corbin was a gut punch to the team,” Bishop said. “Corbin is an amazing defensive winger with his speed, agility and awareness.”

The Tigers responded by shifting several players into different positions, with Bishop pleased with the results.

“The team had to make some big changes in our positions, and the boys adjusted very well this weekend,” he said. “Both games, the defensive line was great.”

Nathan Martinez anchored that defensive unit, which also included Linkoln Dillon, Jackson Middaugh and Leland McKellips.

That group helped Allegan post a shutout in its tournament opener against Tri-Unity Christian.

Colby Bishop scored twice in the 3-0 victory, with LJ Dial scoring the other goal.

Dial also assisted on one of Bishop’s goals, while Sawyer Wedge assisted on the other.

Allegan faced a different challenge in its second game against the Kalamazoo Cougars, a team that had defeated the Tigers handily a year ago.

This time around, Allegan wasn’t going anywhere.

The Tigers found themselves trailing 2-1 with approximately five minutes remaining before Jack Middaugh delivered the equalizer, blasting a shot from outside the 18-yard box to make it 2-2.

“The boys were tired but pushed through,” Bishop said.

Allegan’s first goal came when McKellips drove a free kick toward the net and Wedge headed it home.

For Bishop, the performance provided another encouraging sign as the Tigers turn their attention toward the second half of the schedule.

“We hope this second half of the season prepares us for our push in the postseason,” he said.