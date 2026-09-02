Allegan swim opens season at SCC Relays

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

With five freshmen among the eight athletes on its roster, the Allegan girls swimming & diving team entered the season knowing there would be plenty of learning along the way.

The Tigers got that process started at the SCC Relay Meet on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Despite having one of the smallest and youngest teams in the eight-team field, Allegan was able to put together relays throughout the meet and finished with 176 points to tie Hastings.

For coach Carol Gephart, the meet provided an opportunity for her young swimmers to gain racing experience while putting some of the skills they’ve worked on in practice to use under meet conditions.

“This first meet was less about the team standings and more about getting a young group into competition and establishing a starting point for the season,” she said.

Allegan posted three third-place finishes.

Zoey Hammer, Genevieve Cooper, Emma Kelley and Grace Kelley teamed up to finish third in the 400-yard medley relay at 4:49.61.

The Tigers also placed third in the 3×100 butterfly relay, with Kelley, Ella Hilboldt and Cooper posting a time of 3:41.05.

Cooper, Kelley, Ella Penrod and Charlotte Burnett added the final third-place showing, finishing the 200 freestyle relay in 2:00.19.

Allegan’s quartet of Hilboldt, Emery Bayley, Burnett and Penrod also placed fourth in the 400 freestyle relay at 5:03.73.