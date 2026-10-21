Allegan swimmers take first in seven events against Marshall

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

MARSHALL —The Allegan girls swim and dive team had no shortage of first-place finishes in its trip to Marshall Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The Tigers won seven of the meet’s 11 events, including the opening and closing relays. But Marshall’s depth proved to be the difference as Allegan fell 90-66.

“Although we didn’t have the depth Marshall had, our girls competed extremely well,” Allegan coach Carol Gephart said. “Winning seven events shows the quality of our swimming.”

Genevieve Cooper and Emma Kelley each picked up two individual victories to lead the Tigers.

Cooper swept the sprint freestyle events, taking first in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Emma Kelley won the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly, while Grace Kelley added a victory in the 100 backstroke.

Allegan opened the meet with Cooper, Emma Kelley, Grace Kelley and Zoey Hammer teaming up to win the 200 medley relay.

And when it came time for the final race, the Tigers again finished on top.

Grace Kelley, Ella Penrod, Emery Bayley and Emma Kelley held off Marshall to win the 400 freestyle relay.

Penrod also placed third in the 200 and 500 freestyle, with Hammer taking third in the 50 freestyle.

Bayley contributed points in both sprint freestyle events and competed on two relays. Charlotte Burnett added points in the 100 breaststroke and joined Hammer, Bayley and Cooper for a runner-up finish in the 200 freestyle relay.

“I continue to be impressed by how hard this team works and how steadily the girls are improving,” Gephart said.