Allegan tennis punches ticket to Division 4 State Finals

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Carson Woodhams and Oliver Burnett knew they were playing for a regional championship.

What they didn’t know was that Allegan’s trip to the state finals was riding on their match, too.

With nearly everyone gathered around their court aware of the stakes, Woodhams and Burnett delivered a three-set victory at No. 2 doubles to give the Tigers their 18th point at the Division 4 regional Wednesday, Oct. 7.

That was exactly what Allegan needed.

Although the Tigers finished fourth in the team standings, their 18 points met the qualifying threshold to join the top three teams at the state finals in Midland Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 21 and 22.

Berrien Springs and Kalamazoo Christian each finished with 20 points, followed by Paw Paw with 19.

For Allegan coach Damien Arthur, the finish was among the most dramatic his program has experienced in years.

“When that final point ended, there was just a roar,” Arthur said. “Coaches were yelling, teammates were jumping up and down, and I think every parent finally took a breath. There had been so much tension surrounding those last few matches, and the second they finished it, all of that turned into pride and excitement.”

Woodhams and Burnett won the first set against Berrien Springs 6-3 before dropping the second 3-6.

That left one set to determine both the regional championship and whether Allegan would continue its season.

The pair, however, thought the crowd had gathered simply to support their bid for a flight title.

“They handled the third set beautifully,” Arthur said. “Carson and Oliver took control and never let the moment overwhelm them.”

A 6-2 victory in the third set made them regional champions and sent Allegan to Midland.

But that opportunity wouldn’t have existed without a comeback at No. 1 doubles.

Noah Kuebler and Ian Gualke led Paw Paw 5-2 in the opening set of their championship match before losing nine consecutive games to fall behind 5-7, 0-4.

With Allegan’s chances of a top-three finish slipping away, Arthur knew the Tigers needed to win two of their three remaining matches to reach 18 points.

The coaches gave Kuebler and Gualke a different voice in an effort to help them settle down.

After winning a game to make it 1-4, the pair won a lengthy game to pull within 2-4.

From there, the match changed.

Kuebler and Gualke won the second set 6-4 and followed with a 6-2 victory in the third to claim the regional championship and keep Allegan’s qualifying hopes alive.

“That comeback was unbelievable,” Arthur said. “They had every reason to fold after losing nine straight games, but they didn’t. Once we won that long game to get to 2-4, you could feel the momentum move toward us. They just kept fighting.”

Senior Ezra Smith was also playing for a regional title at No. 2 singles against Berrien Springs.

Knowing Smith faced a difficult matchup, Arthur asked him to bring energy that could carry beyond his own court and help the doubles teams.

Smith finished as regional runner-up following a 6-0, 6-4 loss, with Arthur describing his second set as some of the best tennis of his career.

“His job went beyond his own court at that point,” Arthur said. “We needed his energy feeding into 1D and 2D, and that’s exactly what he gave us. That’s the kind of teammate Ezra has been throughout his career.”

The regional featured several ranked teams, including No. 5 Allegan, No. 6 Berrien Springs and No. 10 Paw Paw.

Arthur credited a challenging regular-season schedule with helping his players handle that competition.

“We prepared for this type of tournament all year,” he said. “Our guys have played great teams, tight matches and high-pressure tiebreakers over and over again.”

There was also motivation from last season, when Allegan fell short of qualifying. Arthur reminded his players of that disappointment before Wednesday’s tournament.

This time, the Tigers found a way through.

Now, Arthur wants them to make the most of the opportunity they earned.

“We’re playing with house money now,” he said. “We’re going to Midland focused, but we’re also going to play carefree and enjoy the opportunity. We’re thankful to still be playing tennis and excited to see what we can do.”