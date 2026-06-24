Allegan’s Fales named Miss Tennis in D4

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Allegan girls tennis has produced plenty of standout players over the years.

Recent graduate Addy Fales added her name to that list long ago.

Now she has added another distinction, becoming the first player in program history to earn the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association’s Miss Tennis award, doing so in Division 4.

The prestigious honor recognizes excellence not only on the court, but also in academics, character and leadership, making it one of the highest individual recognitions a high school tennis player can receive.

For Fales, learning she had been selected brought a flood of emotions.

“I was beyond excited and grateful when I was told,” Fales said. “(Allegan coach) Damien (Arthur) told me at our annual tennis banquet and I was filled with a lot of emotions.”

The award carries special meaning because it recognizes much more than wins and losses.

“It means a lot to me because sometimes the only things written down on pen and paper are the scores of matches or how well the player performed on the court,” Fales said. “But I have always done a lot more than just play tennis, so for this award to highlight tennis and more is very cool.”

Arthur said Fales was a deserving recipient because of both her accomplishments and the way she carried herself throughout her career.

“Getting a nomination for Miss Tennis is something that is so difficult to do,” Arthur said. “So many great senior players hold that No. 1 singles spot, but when it comes to on-court success, no one was like Addy. She is the definition of dominant, and has been her entire career.

“She dominates with grace and lets her racquet do the talking.”

Fales spent four years as a varsity contributor for the Tigers, beginning at No. 2 singles as a freshman before moving to No. 1 singles for her final three seasons.

In doing so, she followed in the footsteps of her older sister, Regan, who previously held the top singles position for Allegan.

“It was definitely nerve-racking at first,” Fales said. “Regan was an amazing player, and growing up I always thought tennis was kind of my second sport. I thought people would compare me to the legacy she left.

“But after I found my own path in the tennis world, I am very honored to follow in her footsteps because she taught me a lot.”

That path resulted in one of the most decorated careers in program history.

Fales finished her career with a 108-17 record, becoming a member of Allegan’s Century Club.

She won 11 career tournaments, recorded 52 shutouts, captured three conference championships and three regional championships, earned four all-conference honors and four all-state selections, and advanced to the Division 4 state semifinals twice.

This spring, she posted a 31-5 record at No. 1 singles, won the Allegan Invitational title, claimed a regional championship and advanced to the state quarterfinals.

She also ranks among the program leaders in numerous statistical categories, including seventh in career victories and second in career shutouts.

While the accomplishments are impressive, Arthur believes Fales’ impact extends beyond statistics.

“Her tenacity and energy during match day or tournaments set the tone for our whole team,” Arthur said. “We followed where she went.

“I have been lucky enough to coach a lot of great young men and women over the years, but Addy has to be the best player I have coached. There are just so many intangibles about her. She’s just that good off the court and on the court.”

When asked what she is most proud of from her four years with the Tigers, Fales pointed not to championships or awards, but to her personal growth.

“When I look back at my four years, I am most proud of the growth I made,” she said. “I wouldn’t say I was the most mentally tough as a freshman, but as I played No. 1 singles I had to find a way to be.

“I don’t always think it was my skill that got me all the conference championships, regional championships, state recognition or even this amazing Miss Tennis award. I think it was the way I carried myself on the court, played with pride and never gave up.”

That mindset is also how she hopes people remember her.

“I don’t really care if they remember how hard I hit the ball or how many matches I won,” Fales said. “I really just hope they remember how much I care for Allegan tennis.

“The amount of hours I put in, not only for myself but for the little kids, how I handled myself on the court and how I could put everything behind me to put a smile on my face and be the best teammate I could be. I hope they remember the kind of teammate and person I was over the kind of player I was.”

Arthur believes her legacy within the program is secure.

“When you think about the 2026 girls team, the first player you will think of is Addy Fales,” Arthur said. “Having a player of her quality and skill level elevates a program to the top of the mountain. What a real luxury to have on my teams.”

Although several colleges expressed interest in her tennis abilities, Fales has chosen a different path after graduation.

She plans to attend The Salon Professional Academy in Holland and pursue a career in cosmetology.

“As tempting as colleges reaching out for tennis was, there wasn’t anything I truly wanted to study besides cosmetology,” Fales said.

Her playing days at Allegan may be over, but her place in program history is secure.

The first Miss Tennis recipient in school history made sure of that.