Andrew Kuk attends final commission meeting as Sturgis city manager

It was the final city commission meeting July 22 for outgoing city manager Andrew Kuk, whose resignation is effective July 24.

Douglas Terry will assume the role of interim manager.

During staff and board comments near the conclusion of the meeting, Kuk addressed the commission, staff and community.

“I want to thank city staff, past and present, for all their hard work and dedication,” Kuk said. “I’ve had the pleasure to be close colleagues with a lot of amazing people over the years, to share times of hard work and laughter along the way.”

He wishes current staff “nothing but the best.”

“They’re an amazing team and I know they’ll continue to do their utmost for the city and the broader community.”

He thanked the commission for the opportunity to serve the community.

“I’m happy to have been part of the city’s story. I expect the next chapter will be a positive one.”

He believes the city is in “good hands” with Terry.

Finally, he extended appreciation to residents of the community.

“I came to Sturgis as an intern, and I’ve had the chance to grow and develop here over the last 18-plus years,” he said. “I’ve built friendships and a place in the community (and) started my family here. I’ve had the opportunity to work with so many great people over the years. I expect to see good things here in the future.”

Prior to Kuk’s parting comments, each commissioner thanked him for his work and extended positive wishes.

At-large commissioner Aaron Miller said there “are no adequate words” to express his admiration.

“I’ve always appreciated just how high your character is, and just how good of a job you do and how thorough you are and how knowledgeable you are. This has not been your city your entire life, but you’ve given to it as though it was.”

Miller said he regrets he could not have done more to prevent Kuk’s exit.

“This day really shouldn’t have come,” Miller said. “You really should have retired out of here after I was off this commission and it should have been celebrated and honored with more fanfare and pomp and ceremony and I’m sorry that it wasn’t.”

“Whatever it is you’re doing next … I have the fullest confidence that will be done to the same standard your service here has,” Miller said.

Vice Mayor Jeff Mullins also said he wishes Kuk could serve the remainder of his career in Sturgis.

“I wish I could have done more. Best of luck to you,” Mullins said.

First precinct commissioner Richard Bir, told Kuk, “I hope you find a job you love, and you love it enough until you retire.”

Mayor Frank Perez said, “I wish you and your family all the best. It’s been quite a ride.”

Kuk announced his resignation in April, citing a focus on work-life balance, health and family priorities.