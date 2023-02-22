Animals removed from Columbia Township residence

COLUMBIA TWP. – Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott reported that Sheriff’s deputies assisted the Department of Homeland Security with executing a search warrant at a residence in the 09000 block of 50th Street in Columbia Township on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. While on scene, deputies noted several farm animals in distress, with no access to food or water and less than adequate living conditions. Sheriff Abbott said several deceased farm animals were found to be decomposing on the ground inside the pens with the other animals.

As a result of those observations, an additional search warrant was written and executed by Sheriff’s deputies from the Uniform Response Division and Animal Control, where approximately 45 animals consisting of a horse, goats, chickens, ducks, dogs, and a cat were removed from the property and taken to facilities where they will be assessed and cared for while the investigation continues.