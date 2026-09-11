Applications being accepted for vacancy on Berrien Springs Board of Education

The Berrien Springs Public School District is seeking applications for the current vacancy on the Board of Education. The vacancy was created by the resignation of longtime board member Paul Toliver.

An individual will be appointed to fill the vacant position through December 31, 2026, and will be replaced by the individual elected to the position based upon the November 2026 election results on Jan. 1, 2027.

Interested persons must submit a letter expressing interest in the board position and their qualifications for the position to the district office no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2026. To be considered a candidate, applicants must be at least 18 years of age, be a U.S. citizen, be a registered voter in the Berrien Springs Public School District, and have resided in the district for at least 30 days prior to the appointment.

Interviews

Following a review of applications, the board will schedule interviews; not all candidates will be interviewed. Those who have questions concerning the role of the Board of Education and the responsibilities of a board member, should contact Dr. Thomas Bruce, Superintendent of Schools, at tbruce@homeoftheshamrocks.org or call 269-471-2891.